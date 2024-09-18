Dodger standout Shohei Ohtani moves closer to historical 50-50 campaign with his 48th homer.

In the opening game of their series, the two-time AL MVP smashed a two-run homer off Miami Marlins pitcher Darren McCaughan in the third inning, contributing to their 11-9 victory.

With a season tally of 48 home runs and 48 stolen bases under his belt, Ohtani now shares the second-highest homer count in a single Dodgers season with Adrian Beltré. Shawn Green, who hit 49 home runs in 2001, holds the franchise record.

Earlier this week, Ohtani became only the second player in 130 years to amass 85 extra-base hits (XBH) and 45 steals in a single season, joining Hugh Duffy as the exclusive pair to achieve this feat. Duffy accomplished this feat back in 1894 while playing for the Boston Beaneaters, recording 85 XBH and 48 stolen bases.

Mere two home runs and two stolen bases stand between Ohtani and becoming the first MLB player to achieve a 50-50 season, cementing his place among the sport's all-time greats.

"No pressure," Ohtani casually mentioned, speaking through a translator, as reported by MLB.com. "I'm just focusing on maintaining quality at-bats no matter the situation, something I've been trying to do throughout the season."

Though he doesn't feel the pressure, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledges that the achievement is at the forefront of Ohtani's mind.

"He likely wants to accomplish this milestone, but at the same time, he's still committed to helping us win games," Roberts shared.

Post-game, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker expressed his admiration for Ohtani, calling him "probably the best player I've ever seen play."

"He's truly remarkable," Schumaker further praised, adding that Ohtani's rehabilitation from elbow surgery was "crazy."

Despite not pitching due to his recovery from surgery, manager Dave Roberts has not ruled out Ohtani's potential return to the mound during the postseason.

Despite not pitching due to his recovery from surgery, manager Dave Roberts has not ruled out Ohtani's potential return to the mound during the postseason.

