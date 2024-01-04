Jeffrey Epstein scandal case - Documents with 170 real names published

The world-famous abuse scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein (1953-2019) and his sex ring is once again causing a stir. On Wednesday (January 3, local time), a US court published around 40 of a total of 250 expected documents (around 950 pages) containing a list of 170 real names associated with the case. The names were mentioned in the defamation proceedings between the abuse victim Virginia Giuffre (40) against Epstein's long-time partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell (62) in 2015, but have so far been kept anonymous.

These celebrities are on the Epstein list

According to Sky News, the list includes names already known in this context such as Prince Andrew (63), Bill Clinton (77) and Donald Trump (77), although the latter was only mentioned in connection with the questioning of a witness. She stated that she had never had sexual contact with Trump. Prince Andrew and Clinton were considered Epstein's confidants for years. Clinton is said not to have objected to his name being mentioned. According to consistent media reports, his name and that of Andrew appear several times in the documents.

New mentions now include the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson (1958-2009), "Star Wars" creator George Lucas (79) and astrophysicist Stephen Hawking (1942-2018). However, mentioning the names does not necessarily mean active participation in Epstein's abuse network. It is said that the names were mentioned in the civil proceedings at the time or at least signify a one-off presence at one of Epstein's events. According toSky News, Hawking was photographed on Epstein's island in 2006 as part of a trip to a science conference on a neighboring island.

Jeffrey Epstein dead for four years

The former US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein has been dead for four and a half years. On August 10, 2019, he was found lifeless in his prison cell at the age of 66. He had been arrested in July 2019 after sexually abusing numerous underage girls and feeding them to other men.

His long-time partner and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who had procured new underage victims for Epstein's sex ring for years, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence. She was found guilty in December 2021 and sentenced to a prison term and a fine of 750,000 US dollars in June 2022.

In December, a US judge had already decided to publish documents that were part of Giuffre and Maxwell's defamation proceedings.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de