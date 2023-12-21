Diseases - Doctor: Wave of infections not yet as severe as last year

Shortly before Christmas, coronavirus and respiratory infections caused by other pathogens are causing many people problems. Nevertheless, the current wave of infections has so far not been as severe as the one a year ago, according to Jena-based doctor Mathias Pletz. "This time last year, we had a very strong wave of flu, which has not yet occurred this year," the professor and head of the Institute of Infection Medicine and Hospital Hygiene at Jena University Hospital told the German Press Agency. It is not yet clear if and when it will come. "It is often the case that a severe flu epidemic is followed by a lighter one the following year."

According to the Ministry of Health in Thuringia, 131 confirmed cases of viral flu (influenza) have been officially reported since the start of the cold season at the beginning of October (as of December 13). However, a certain number of unreported cases is to be expected, as doctors do not order specific laboratory tests due to the usually very clear symptoms. For comparison: in December 2022, several thousand cases of flu were counted each week, and at the peak in the third week of Advent there were around 5300.

High number of unreported coronavirus cases

A high number of unreported coronavirus cases is currently also to be expected, as hardly any testing is carried out for mild cases. Some doctors also report that they cannot keep up with reporting cases. According to the ministry, 2259 hospital cases have been counted in Thuringian hospitals alone since the beginning of October, with corona infection being the reason for hospitalization in 1349 cases (as of 13 December). According to the ministry, 78 coronavirus patients aged between 39 and 102 died from or with coronavirus. However, information on hospital admissions is not available for all case reports.

Sick leave also among hospital staff

The current situation is particularly problematic for hospitals due to the many staff absences caused by infections - whether coronavirus or classic infections. "We had to close some rooms because there wasn't enough staff," reported Stephan Breit, spokesperson for the Thüringen-Kliniken in Saalfeld, an 800-bed hospital with 2,000 employees. The sickness rate at Apolda Hospital is currently "considerable", said Managing Director Uwe Koch. This means extra work for the remaining staff.

In view of the staffing situation, infectiologist Mathias Pletz believes that the temporary reintroduction of compulsory masks at hospitals is worth considering. The Thuringia clinics, for example, have already done this. "Masks have been compulsory for everyone again since last week," says Breit. However, there is a catch, Pletz conceded. "People can of course also get infected at home or elsewhere."

