- Doctor Gigi and Mr. Hyde, I intend to eliminate each and every one of you.

Let's dive into this spectacle of nonsensical events! It's best to start at the beginning, which was where this usual RTL broadcast of Domino-Days commenced: The initial domino topples - and then everything spirals out of control, unstoppable, unreversible, indescribable. In this situation, it was a simple treasure hunt, an activity that, with a bit of luck and the right key, could have bagged a barrow full of chips for the camp, if the key fit and the treasure hunters cooperated somewhat. However, this time, things took a turn for the worse. While treasure hunter Gigi "Mud Lover" Birofio happily plunged into the provided mud, his partner, Sarah "Gorgeous Hair" Knappik, was more concerned about her hairdo than her fellow campers' hunger. Basically, Gigi was playing in the mud, while Sarah was less than thrilled, as she wasn't in the mood for a mud bath. The anticipation for the collaborative chip hunt - "We'll be sharing a tent tonight" (Sarah's words) - turned out to be quite a letdown.

Snitching cost Sarah sympathy points

No chips, but trouble with Birofio, who suddenly went into a psychotic episode - something quite common in the Jungle Camp - first targeting Sarah, then acting like a traitor, which might have had the Stasi considering offering him a job in Mpumalanga. Yes, no mud play, one can understand going mad when hungry and famished. Nevertheless, Gigi had previously managed to garner some sympathy by straddling the line between juvenile arrogance and flatulent charm, perhaps even being a contender for the crown. But here, he displayed the most inappropriate form of betrayal.

Sarah Knappik turned into a snowball of arguments in the Jungle Camp

Moving on to Domino-Day: What Sarah's campmates could have easily tolerated with a bit of patience, turned into an avalanche afterwards, from which no one was safe. Suddenly, Sarah was attacking in all directions: Mola always walks hunched over, Danni opens her eyes too wide and tries to ingratiate herself into the finale, she's on her own out there. But hasn't she dominated more TV formats than anyone else, just like Sarah? In the camp, they see things differently: Only Mola has sculpted the last 30 years of television history the way Neil Armstrong shaped the moon landing. The response to her outburst was not ignored by decency. "Have you started your period?", Danni resurrected the old menstruation joke, Gigi pushed it further: "Cry, but cry quietly!", a comment that wouldn't make a good jungle quote in any history book as royal advice.

But as Udo Jürgens sang so rightly: The sun always rises again. So the next morning, Sarah apologized: "Sorry, guys, I guess I overreacted a bit." The reactions were between hesitant and skeptical. Mola took it in stride, Kader had no issues, but Danni and Gigi remained cautious, respectively in the danger zone. Then the "Creek of the Stars" was contested, the water-intensive ball bath on the slippery ramp, one of the classics in the camp's history. So far, it had been won eight times and this time too, but without Sarah, who had to withdraw due to illness just before the start.

Feasting before the final showdown

The group can look forward to a grand feast, it won't be the last, as the surprise element of the legendary event also includes the uncertain timing of the final's setting. Gigi, the man with at least two personalities, doesn't seem to mind, for him and his trousers, another day doesn't matter, his motto is: "Nice to have met you, but now I'm going to eliminate you all!"

Transparency note: Der Stern is a part of RTL Germany.

