- Dockworkers stage a protest in pursuit of a collective labor contract.

At the Port of Hamburg, approximately 300 workers from Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) staged a protest this morning, pushing for a collective social agreement. The labor union Verdi instigated the protest action, issuing a warning strike notice. The catalyst for this action is the company's planned corporate transformation. Beyond extensive automation, the transformation envisages a new organizational structure. Employees express concern that this comprehensive overhaul could result in immediate job losses, perpetual shifts in work locations, and a substantial increase in workload, as announced by Verdi. Moreover, Verdi believes that several jobs at the operational level of the port, which acts as a personnel service provider for the port, are under threat.

In the protracted negotiations that have transpired over several months, the employer's stance has remained unyielding on key issues, according to Verdi. "The workers are rightfully advocating for comprehensive safeguards in uncertain times," said Verdi's negotiator André Kretschmar. "It's crystal clear that the restructuring plans cannot come at the expense of the employees! We've been negotiating for months over a social collective agreement. Employees deserve a contract that assures their future, and it's time for that now! We'll exert pressure through this strike."

The current negotiations between Verdi and HHLA focus mainly on establishing a new social collective agreement. This agreement is crucial for ensuring the workers' future in light of the company's planned transformation.

