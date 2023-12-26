CSU regional group leader - Dobrindt emphasizes cohesion of the Union: also on the K-issue

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt does not expect another internal power struggle within the CDU/CSU over the chancellor candidacy in the next Bundestag elections. "The cohesion between the CDU and CSU is our priority and this will also be evident in the decision on the candidate for chancellor," the chairman of the CSU members of the Bundestag told the German Press Agency in Berlin. In view of the budget crisis of the traffic light government of SPD, Greens and FDP, he added: "The CDU and CSU are joining forces to end the traffic light chaos."

"I don't hope that we won't have federal elections until 2025," said Dobrindt. The decision on the Union's candidate for chancellor would be made "at the right time, also in light of how to organize the greatest chances of success for the Union. But CDU Chairman Friedrich Merz is the favorite," the CSU politician affirmed. The CDU/CSU had "the will to win the Bundestag election in the best possible way. This includes a clear analysis of how the political change in Germany can be organized."

With regard to the latest polls, in which the CDU/CSU is between 31 and 34 percent (2021 election result: 24.1), Dobrindt said: "That is a great success. But that's not enough for us. The potential for the CDU/CSU in Germany is much greater." This could be achieved if we were prepared to close gaps in content from the past. The recently presented draft for the CDU's new basic program is a clear contribution to this. "The direction is right. There needs to be a willingness to politically represent the entire spectrum in the middle-class camp," added Dobrindt.

The Bundestag election will normally take place in the fall of 2025. In 2021, the then CDU leader Armin Laschet prevailed over CSU leader and Bavarian Minister President Markus Söder on the K issue after a power struggle. The CDU subsequently lost the election with a historically poor result and was kicked out of government. NRW Minister President Hendrik Wüst (CDU) has not yet expressed any open ambitions to run for Chancellor, but has not denied them either. Söder is in favor of not clarifying the candidacy for chancellor until after the eastern elections in 2024. New state parliaments will be elected in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in September.

