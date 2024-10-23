Dobrindt advocates for establishing a "welfare system drawing below the financial resources of local citizens" for Ukrainian refugees.

17:41 Secretary-General Guterres's Kazan Visit Sparks Backlash from Baltic StatesEstonia and Lithuania voice their disapproval of UN Secretary-General António Guterres attending the BRICS summit in Kazan, hosted by Russia. They argue that Guterres' participation provides Russia with a valuable propaganda win, as stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. He emphasizes that there should be no return to normality with an aggressor involved in a bloody conflict in Ukraine and blatantly violating the UN Charter. Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, describes the visit as unacceptable on social media platform X.

17:25 Upcoming Presidential Election in Belarus Under Scrutiny; Tichanovskaya Criticizes Sham ElectionAlmost five years after allegations of electoral fraud and violent suppression of mass protests, Belarus is preparing for a presidential election on January 26. The election commission confirms the date, after it was approved by parliament. Belarus' incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, announces his intention to run for another term. Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya labels the election a sham, devoid of a fair electoral process, and taking place in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. She denounces the exclusion of opposition candidates and observers and urges Belarusians and the international community to reject the charade. Lukashenko has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and relies on Russia for political and economic support.

17:08 Russia Declines to Comment on Presence of North Korean SoldiersRussia refuses to comment on allegations that North Korean soldiers are in its territory for potential combat operations in Ukraine. Upon being asked about the whereabouts of the North Korean soldiers, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responds by asking for clarification from Pyongyang. She dismisses the reports as rumors, fueled by the media. South Korea, Ukraine, and the US have accused Russia of bringing North Korean troops into the country for military training, with the intention to deploy them in Ukraine.

16:42 Putin Highlights BRICS Group's Economic CloutAt the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin presents the alliance as a significant force in the global economy. Comprised of China, India, and two other countries, BRICS generates 36.7% of the world's economy, adjusting for purchasing power, according to Putin. This percentage is expected to increase, while Western economies are stagnating. Putin aims to strengthen the BRICS as a counterweight to the West, not only financially and economically but also in security policy. He notes that more than 30 countries are interested in joining the alliance.

16:15 German Government Responds Cautiously to Lindner's Housing Cost Savings IdeasGermany's Chancellery offers a reserved reaction to Finance Minister Christian Lindner's proposal to save billions in housing costs for people on welfare and Ukrainian refugees. Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirms that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has acknowledged Lindner's statement, but no concrete plans have been formulated within the government at present. Lindner suggested realigning welfare benefits and cutting off citizen income for Ukrainian refugees, while proposing separate legal statuses and housing cost refunds for welfare recipients.

15:51 Thousands of North Korean Soldiers Reportedly in RussiaA U.S. government source claims that thousands of North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia, undergoing military training. The mission and deployment of these soldiers in Ukraine are unclear at this time. Read more here.

15:41 G7 Nations Agree on $50 Billion Loan for UkraineThe G7 agreed to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan, secured by interest payments from confiscated Russian assets. The specifics of the loan have been agreed upon by the partners, with $20 billion coming from the U.S. and the remaining $30 billion from the EU, the UK, Canada, and Japan. Read more here.

15:26 Ukraine to Receive Three Mirage Fighter Jets From France in 2025France has agreed to send three Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025. The number of jets was previously undisclosed by the Élysée Palace or the Ministry of Armed Forces. The Mirage 2000 is a fourth-generation multi-purpose combat aircraft developed by Dassault Aviation in the 1970s. The Mirage 2000-5 development began in the early 1990s. Read more here.

14:57 NATO: NATO alleges proof of North Korean soldiers dispatched to RussiaNATO has alleged that it has proof that North Korea has sent its own soldiers to Russia. Allies have confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops, as stated by NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah. "If these troops are intended for combat in Ukraine, this would signify a substantial escalation of North Korea's support for Russia's unlawful war," she underscores. Previously, the USA had claimed to have confirmed intelligence that North Korean troops were present in Russia. "If they plan to participate in this war on Russia's behalf, that's a massive issue," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized. This would not only have repercussions in Europe but also for the situation in the Indo-Pacific. According to South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea has allegedly sent a total of 3,000 soldiers to Russia. The troops are reportedly stationed in military facilities where they are allegedly being prepared for deployment against Ukraine.

14:32 Deaths and Injuries Reported in the Donetsk Region - UkrainiansRussian attacks in the Donetsk region on Tuesday resulted in the death of three civilians. This information was confirmed by Vadym Filashkin, head of the military administration of the Donetsk region, via Telegram. "On October 22, three residents of the Donetsk region were killed by the Russians: two in Oleksandro-Kalynove and one in Riznykivka. Seven more people were injured in the oblast during the day." Alongside houses, cars, and a gas pipeline, damage was reported as well. Since the beginning of the invasion, Russian attacks in the Donetsk region have reportedly claimed the lives of 2,831 civilians and injured 6,329.

13:58 EU Appeals to BRICS Countries for Peace in Ukraine - EU DisappointedRussia has welcomed the peace initiative proposed by China and Brazil, which was discussed during bilateral talks at the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, as per Interfax. A representative of the Russian presidential administration confirmed this information. China and Brazil, along with Russia, being founding members of the BRICS group, the peace initiative calls for the conflict zone to not be expanded. A peace conference is planned to be held with Ukraine and Russia participating, and all plans for peace to be discussed. While China has repeatedly called for an end to the war in the past, it has never criticized Russia or attributed blame for the invasion. Prior to the BRICS summit, the EU had urged its participants to call on President Putin to end the Ukraine war. "We trust that all participants in the summit - more than 20 heads of state and government - will address President Putin accordingly," said an EU spokesperson.

13:26 Terrorist Plot in Kyiv Foiled - Two Suspects Detained by Security ServiceThe Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have thwarted a planned terrorist attack in Kyiv, as reported by the SBU's Telegram channel. Two Russian agents were arrested who were preparing to detonate a homemade explosive device at a crowded location in the Ukrainian capital. According to the SBU's counterintelligence, their intention was to kill as many civilians as possible to cause fear among the citizens. "To carry out a terrorist attack, the Russian intelligence remotely recruited a 20-year-old from Zaporizhzhia who was seeking easy money through Telegram channels. After recruitment, she received detailed instructions on how to create an explosive device from improvised materials," the message states. She then recruited her 26-year-old partner for collaboration.

13:00 US Has Evidence - Hundreds of North Koreans Already in RussiaAccording to South Korea's intelligence agency, North Korea has allegedly sent hundreds of special forces for training to Russia's Far East in recent weeks, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has confirmed this, stating, "We have evidence of that." What they are doing there remains unclear. "We're still trying to figure that out." Russian naval ships have reportedly transported around 1500 North Korean special forces to Russia this month, and Pyongyang plans to send up to 12,000 soldiers to support Russia, as per South Korea's intelligence agency. It is believed that the agreement was reached in June when Putin visited North Korea. Alongside providing troops, it is also about the delivery of artillery shells to Russia. In return, North Korea is supposed to receive food and fuel from Russia.

12:36 Russian Man Charged with Murdering Two Ukrainians in MunichThe General Prosecutor's Office of Munich is charging a Russian man with murder in the fatal stabbing of two Ukrainian soldiers in the Bavarian town of Murnau. The 57-year-old is accused of killing the two men, who were recovering from war injuries at the Murnau clinic, in April this year. The incident followed an argument about the situation in Ukraine. "As a supporter of extreme Russian nationalism, he openly advocated for the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine," the General Prosecutor's Office stated in announcing the charges against the 57-year-old. The defendant is said to have felt "offended in his national pride" by the argument.

12:13 On Time: Fiala Assures Kyiv of 500,000 Artillery Rounds by Year's EndCzech commitment to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition is progressing as planned, Czech media reports. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, as reported by CTK news agency, assured that the target of supplying half a million rounds to Kyiv by year-end will be met. Germany, alongside nations like Denmark and the Netherlands, are major financial backers of this project. Fiala anticipates a steady stream of deliveries next year, without providing a detailed schedule. So far, around 1.6 billion euros from 15 EU and NATO countries have been pledged for purchasing up to 800,000 rounds in third countries. Other countries contribute with transportation aid. The source of the military supplies remains a tightly guarded secret.

11:41 "The West is No Longer in the Comfort Zone it Once Occupied"The BRICS summit in Kazan exhibits competing interests, perceptibly, as recognized by security expert Joachim Weber. In his ntv interview, he addressed the West's concerns about its position and deemed the criticism of Guterres' UN participation unwarranted.

11:18 Luxury Estate Owned by Sanctioned Oligarch Persists in ItalyRussian oligarch Musa Bazhaev continues to own a luxury resort on Sardinia since over two months after being added to the EU sanctions list, as reported by the Financial Times. The Financial Times' annual report of Retivia Investments from Cyprus, which owns the renowned Forte Village and other Sardinian assets worth over 700 million euros, raises questions about why Italian authorities did not seize the assets within a few weeks of Bazhaev's addition to the EU sanctions list on April 8, 2022. Though Bazhaev has been the Forte Village owner since at least 2014, an entry in the Cypriot company register substantiated a false claim of Retivia Investments being sold to a Bazhaev relative on February 25, 2022, a day post the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Read further details here.

10:55 North Korean Soldiers in Russia? Berlin Issues Warning to Pyongyang's RepresentativeGerman Foreign Office has issued a warning to the North Korean business representative in Germany, expressing concerns if reports of North Korean soldiers deployed on Russian side are confirmed. As per South Korean reports, around 3,000 North Korean soldiers are in Russia with an expected rise to 10,000 soldiers by December.

10:38 Wasteful Military Spending - Russia Loses Thousands of TanksRussia is not only squandering its soldiers but also its military equipment, perceived by Western experts as "cannon fodder." Since the war's inception, Russia has lost over 3500 tanks, according to Oryx portal, besides 5500 armored personnel carriers and infantry fighting vehicles. In its current offensive towards Pokrovsk, Russia has lost 545 tanks and over 1000 infantry fighting vehicles within a year. Though Pokrovsk, a city with about 50,000 population, is not large, its strategic location and importance as a transport hub necessitate substantial use of resources. As Russia amplifies its tank production, it struggles to maintain pace with the loss. The recycling and reuse of old tanks and armored vehicles is also limited, evident by the deployment of outdated models from the 1950s and 1960s on the Russian side.

10:16 Berlin and London Join Forces - Rheinmetall to Establish New Artillery Factory in BritainRheinmetall, a prominent defense conglomerate, is planning to construct a new artillery factory in Britain as part of a strengthened collaboration between Britain and Germany in the defense sector. The two nations signed an agreement intend on pursuing several defense projects across various domains, including air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The production of the initial guns is scheduled for 2027, to be supplied to the British Army and exported to allies. In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, 32 NATO nations aim to fortify their forces and advance cooperation.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte is yet to verify reports of North Korean troops joining Russia's conflict against Ukraine: "At the moment, I can't verify that. We'll be informed by South Korea at the start of next week," Rutte stated at a press conference. According to him, Seoul will dispatch experts to brief the North Atlantic Council on this matter at the beginning of next week. This will determine if North Korea is, indeed, backing Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Previously, South Korea's intelligence service suggested that Pyongyang was sending troops to Russia to participate in Ukraine's war. Meanwhile, Ukraine's military intelligence head, Kyrylo Budanov, declared that the first North Korean soldiers' arrival in the Russian region of Kursk is anticipated today. Ukrainian forces invaded the area a few months ago and swiftly captured numerous settlements, capturing many Russian soldiers as prisoners of war.

09:12 Regardless of Unrealized Putin Promise - Guterres Attends BRICS Summit

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Russian city Kazan Tuesday for the BRICS group summit. Kremlin announced that Guterres would also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit. The last encounter between the UN Secretary-General and Putin happened just a few weeks following the Russian military offensive against Ukraine. At that time, Putin assured Guterres he believed in a "positive" outcome in negotiations with Ukraine. Since then, Moscow and Kyiv have not held any official talks, and their positions appear incompatible. Guterres will assert his known positions on the Ukraine conflict and the prerequisites for a just peace based on the UN Charter and resolutions, and international law, stressed his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq. Guterres aims to mediate in the conflict. In February, he stated that the annexation of Ukrainian territories "has no place in the modern world."

08:30 German Ambassador in Moscow "Counterattacks"

Rostock's Baltic Sea Command establishment has provoked the Kremlin. Referring to the Two-plus-four Treaty, the German ambassador in Moscow is summoned. However, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff rejects the accusations and, in turn, expresses blunt criticism. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz reports.

07:52 Poll: Russians Support Putin, Desire Policy Adjustment

A Russian opinion poll shows that Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoys widespread support among citizens, despite many disapproving of some Kremlin's political steps, including the Ukraine war. Russian opposition media Meduza and Current Time reported Tuesday the results of a poll conducted by the independent Russian polling institute Chronicles between September 10 and 17. It found that 78% of respondents approve of Putin's activities as Russian president in general, but desire the administration to prioritize matters that are "directly opposed to Putin's actual actions." These include:

domestic social and economic issues (83%)

a peace treaty with Ukraine involving mutual concessions (61%)

restoration of relations with Western states (43%)

07:12 Overnight Drone Attack on Crimea - Russia: All Aircraft Destroyed

Russia claims to have downed 14 Ukrainian drones overnight. Ten were shot down over the Crimean Peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Additionally, four unmanned boats heading towards Crimea were intercepted in the Black Sea.

06:02 Lindner Proposes Special Status for Ukrainian Refugees to Reduce Benefits and Boost Employment

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner proposes a new legal status for Ukrainian refugees to lower benefit costs and integrate more recipients into the job market. "We should consider a special status for those fleeing Ukraine," he tells the magazine "Wirtschaftswoche". He envisions a combination of "asylum seeker benefits with the labor market instruments of the citizen's allowance". This means asylum seekers would not undergo an asylum process but would not receive the citizen's allowance directly, which is intended for a socio-economic minimum with social participation even without work.

05:15 Modi Offers to Mediate Between Putin and Ukraine

At the BRICS group meeting in Russia's Kazan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi again proposes to mediate in the Ukraine conflict to Russian President Putin. "We fully support the quickest possible restoration of peace and stability," Modi says. India has not served as a mediator before, unlike the recently joined United Arab Emirates, which has facilitated several prisoner exchanges. According to Kremlin spokesman Peskov, the Ukraine was discussed during Putin's meeting with his main guest, Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, Peskov does not disclose what was discussed.

03:33 New Corruption Scandal: Bribes from Conscientious Objectors

During corruption investigations into military service, Ukrainian authorities found around 416,000 euros in cash and jewelry during a raid on the head of a health commission in Mykolajiw, southern Ukraine. The head of an expert commission for issuing disability certificates is accused of helping people evade military service by providing them with certificates of unfitness. Bribery is rampant in Ukraine to dodge military service or obtain exit permits. A similar incident was recently reported in Chmelnyzkyj, western Ukraine.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, anticipates the initial deployment of North Korean soldiers at the front in Russia's Kursk today. Budanov speaks with military blog "The War Zone," disclosing that the specific soldier numbers and equipment remain ambiguous. North Korea refutes allegations of engaging in the war alongside Russia.

00:06 Estonia Craves Boost in NATO Defense Budget

Estonia's Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, urges NATO partners to approve a heightened target for defense spending. "Each ally should invest at least 2.5 percent," she asserts after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Tallinn. Presently, the target encompasses a minimum of 2 percent of GDP for defense budgets, but Kallas opines that "the current security state" does not warrant this figure. Thus, NATO nations should aim for a common objective of 2.5 percent, manifesting unity and resolve to potential adversaries and allies.

22:20 Protest against Russian Nuclear Firm Collaboration in Lower SaxonyIn the event of a partnership between a Russian nuclear energy firm and the nuclear fuel rod factory in Lower Saxony's Lingen, anti-nuclear activists are planning a rally. "We shudder at the prospect of Lingen transforming into a Russian nuclear industry stronghold," says Alexander Vent from the Lingen Alliance AgiEL (Anti-nuclear activists in the Emsland region). Since 1978, fuel rods for European nuclear power stations have been manufactured in Lingen. Advanced Nuclear Fuels is scheduled to produce fuel rods for Soviet-designed nuclear power plants in Eastern Europe, thereby reducing reliance on Russian supplies. To generate Russian fuel rod types, the French ANF parent company Framatome intends to collaborate with a Rosatom subsidiary. Vent draws attention to recent warnings about Russian espionage and sabotage attempts. From an anti-nuclear activist perspective, cooperating with the Russian state-owned company means fostering a long-term dependency on the Kremlin's benevolence.

21:55 NATO-Ukraine Command in Hesse Approaching OperationalityNATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirms the progress in establishing the new NATO-Ukraine command in Wiesbaden. He estimates that the command may become fully operational by the year's end, having secured personnel contributions from numerous allied nations. This NATO-Ukraine command, named NSATU (Nato Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine), was formalized at the NATO summit in Washington in June. Its objective is to oversee weapons deliveries and training activities in support of the Ukrainian armed forces.

21:07 Lindner: EU to Allocate 18 Billion Euros to Ukraine LoanThe EU is expected to contribute around 18 billion euros to an international loan to Ukraine, according to Finance Minister Christian Lindner. "We are on the brink of providing critical support to Ukraine this week," Lindner declares during a trip to New York. He expresses gratitude for the apparent willingness of the USA to contribute 20 billion dollars. "This clears the path for the EU's equivalent contribution, roughly 18 billion euros," Lindner states. The loan, totalling 50 billion US dollars, was consented by the G7 nations at a summit in June and is to be secured through interest repayments from frozen Russian assets. An agreement is projected to be finalized by the week's end.

20:49 Zelenskyy: North Korea's Pressure InadequateIn response to potential combat deployments of North Korean soldiers on Russia's side, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demands increased international pressure on the North Korean leadership. "If North Korea can contribute to the European war, then it's clear that the stranglehold on this regime is far from sufficient," Zelenskyy says in a video message. "It has become manifest that Pyongyang, like Moscow, does not appreciate human life." Any expansion of the Russian conflict must be thwarted. Reports that Russia may reinforce its troops with North Koreans have been circulating for days. South Korea has also voiced concern based on intelligence findings. "We possess specific intel indicating that two North Korean military units - potentially even two brigades with 6,000 soldiers each - are undergoing training," states Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

20:12 Kremlin: Putin and Xi Discuss Ukraine and Western RelationsRussian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping shared in-depth discussion about the Ukraine conflict and Western-related matters during the BRICS summit, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskow. "As they threaten our interests and China's interests, there were topics to address," Peskow says on Russian television, referring to Western countries. In international diplomacy, Moscow and Beijing share similar views and approaches. Peskow, however, shares minimal information about the conversation's content, only confirming that both leaders extensively addressed the Ukraine issue without expounding on details.

19:39 South Korea to Report on North Korea's Assistance to Russia's WarSouth Korean representatives will visit NATO's Brussels headquarters early next week to brief NATO allies on their findings regarding North Korea's aid to Russia in its war against Ukraine. According to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, the main theme will focus on whether North Korea is also dispatching troops to Ukraine, which would represent a major and significant escalation. Rutte cannot confirm active participation of North Korean soldiers in the conflict at present. However, they will receive updated intel from South Koreans early next week.

19:08 Waning Backing in Germany for Ukraine AssistanceThe backing for military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in Germany and Poland has noticeably reduced since Russia's invasion commenced, as per the most recent German-Polish poll. In Germany, 58% of participants initially favored military aid for Ukraine, with 23% opposed. Currently, support stands at 49%, while opposition has grown to 31%. In Poland, initially, 63% of respondents backed their country's military aid to Kyiv, with 20% opposing. Quickly after the war erupted in March 2022, 87% supported military aid, with only 5% in opposition.

You can check out all the prior events here.)*

The European Union strongly criticizes UN Secretary-General António Guterres's attendance at the BRICS summit in Kazan, as it provides Russia with a propaganda win during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. (From the original text)

In contrast to the European Union, Belarus, a country with close ties to Russia, prepares for a presidential election on January 26, despite allegations of electoral fraud and violent suppression in past elections. (New sentence)

Read also: