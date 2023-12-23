Do you fend off sharks by hitting them on the nose?

Fear of sharks is widespread, although the risk of actually being attacked is very low. Nevertheless, people want to protect themselves from a possible attack. Experts know whether a shark can be put to flight by a powerful blow to the nose.

Even if it is extremely unlikely: In the event of a shark attack, swimmers or divers can try to strike at the animal's sensory organs, says marine biologist Simon Weigmann. However, the shark researcher adds that this tip is controversial. "If I try to hit the shark on the nose, where many sensory cells are located, or the eyes, it can of course happen that the arm ends up in the mouth," says Weigmann. "Especially as the water slows down the striking movement. Hitting the nose probably works much better in films than in reality."

Many attacks, especially from smaller sharks, are more of a short bite because the shark feels too constricted, says the expert. Under no circumstances should you touch the animals when diving.

Extremely low risk

Even though shark attacks make the news again and again. Compared to how many people swim in the sea, the risk of a shark attack is "extremely low", writes the US database International Shark Attack File (ISAF). Worldwide, 57 so-called "unprovoked attacks" were registered there in 2022, five of which ended fatally: two of them in South Africa, two in Egypt and one in the USA. There were also 32 "provoked attacks" - for example because people were fishing in the vicinity of the incident or bait was floating in the water. No overview is yet available for 2023.

At the beginning of December, a US woman was killed by a shark in the Bahamas - she had been stand-up paddling. At the end of November, according to local media, a German woman was reported missing after a shark attack during a diving trip near the island of Grand Bahama.

What do you do if the worst comes to the worst?

According to Weigmann, of the more than 500 shark species worldwide, only three species are "essentially" responsible for fatal attacks: the great white shark, the tiger shark and the bull shark. "If you see a large specimen of one of these potentially dangerous species, the motto is: always stay as calm as possible. It's easier said than done. But there's no point swimming away, as the shark is much faster than you are," says Weigmann. You should keep your eyes fixed on the shark and try to maintain eye contact. Don't turn your back, says the expert, as sharks actually prefer to attack from ambush.

"And: if possible, you should not make any rapid splashing movements in the water, as this can remind the shark of an injured animal," Weigmann continues. Instead: "You can try to make yourself taller so that you are virtually standing in the water. And then try to swim away as slowly and in a controlled manner as possible, gain distance and get out of the water."

Incidentally, although every shark attack is a very tragic case, they are generally isolated incidents. In any case, the probability of being struck by lightning is significantly higher than being killed by a shark.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de