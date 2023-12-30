Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewshanovermanagementlower saxonygermanybad weatherweatherflood situationflooddlrg

DLRG deployed with numerous forces during floods

The German Lifesaving Association DLRG is also working with numerous volunteers to cope with the tense flood situation in Lower Saxony. The water rescue organization announced on Saturday that several water rescue teams were currently helping to deal with the situation. On Friday, 235 helpers...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
DLRG river rescuers secure a dyke with sandbags. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
DLRG river rescuers secure a dyke with sandbags. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Storm - DLRG deployed with numerous forces during floods

The German Lifesaving Association DLRG is also working with numerous volunteers to deal with the tense flood situation in Lower Saxony. The water rescue organization announced on Saturday that several water rescue teams were currently helping to deal with the situation. On Friday, 235 helpers were deployed.

The focus of the flood operation is currently in the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen in the Heidekreis district. Among other things, a culvert was closed there. The helpers then began pumping out the water on the grounds of the theme park.

The emergency services are also busy defending dykes elsewhere. The main tasks of the water rescuers also include securing the emergency services of fire departments, technical relief organizations and other organizations.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car overturns on highway: three injured

Three people have been injured in a traffic accident on the Autobahn 2 near Hanover - one woman seriously. A car overturned at the junction of the A2 and A37 on Saturday night and came to a halt on the grass verge, according to the fire department. The seriously injured 58-year-old female...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
A fire engine with flashing blue lights on the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Terrace fire causes six-figure damage

A fire on a terrace in the district of Erding has caused six-figure damage. The fire broke out on the terrace of an apartment building in Lengdorf on Friday for reasons that were initially unclear. According to the police on Saturday, all residents were able to leave the building on their own....

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest