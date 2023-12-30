Storm - DLRG deployed with numerous forces during floods

The German Lifesaving Association DLRG is also working with numerous volunteers to deal with the tense flood situation in Lower Saxony. The water rescue organization announced on Saturday that several water rescue teams were currently helping to deal with the situation. On Friday, 235 helpers were deployed.

The focus of the flood operation is currently in the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen in the Heidekreis district. Among other things, a culvert was closed there. The helpers then began pumping out the water on the grounds of the theme park.

The emergency services are also busy defending dykes elsewhere. The main tasks of the water rescuers also include securing the emergency services of fire departments, technical relief organizations and other organizations.

Source: www.stern.de