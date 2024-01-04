Würzburg - DLRG cancels Three Kings Swim due to flooding

The traditional Three Kings Swim organized by the German Lifesaving Association (DLRG) in Würzburg has been cancelled due to the flooding situation on the River Main. The event planned for January 6 is no longer possible, the DLRG announced. The water management authority prohibits swimming in the Main near Würzburg from a water level of 2.70 meters. This level had already been reached on Wednesday evening. According to the forecast, the flood will not subside in time.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de