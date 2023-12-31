Tennis - Djokovic celebrates team victory with New Year's Eve party on the court

Novak Djokovic led the Serbian team to an opening victory against China at the United Cup and started the new year with a little party on the tennis court.

The world number one first won his singles match against Zhang Zhizhen 6:3, 6:2. After Olga Danilova lost 4:6, 2:6 to Zheng Qinwen, the 36-year-old won the decisive mixed doubles match alongside his team-mate. The Serbian duo ended the match against Zhang and Zheng 6:4, 1:6, 10:6 a few minutes before midnight in Australia.

Countdown to the new year

Afterwards, Djokovic & Co. counted down to the New Year, dancing on the court and hugging each other. "We are very grateful that you are spending this special night with us," the 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner said to the fans and called on them to stay in the stands until midnight. "That was number one on my bucket list: to play and win with Novak," enthused Danilova. In their second group match, Serbia will play the Czech Republic, who lost 3-0 to China in their opening match.

The German tennis team of Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev won their first match at the United Cup 2:1 against Italy and will play France on Monday. The United Cup also serves as preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne. The first Grand Slam tournament of the year begins in two weeks' time.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de