Djamila Rowe doesn't give a damn about admirers

Djamila Rowe conquers the hearts of TV viewers in the jungle camp. But the 56-year-old no longer wants to let anyone into her heart. She is single and wants to stay that way, she explains. She could also happily do without sex. There's just one thing she misses from time to time.

Soon "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" will start all over again. But Djamila Rowe is still the reigning jungle queen. In January 2023, her refreshing manner not only won her the crown on the RTL show, but also a few men's hearts.

However, in an interview with the Bild newspaper, the 56-year-old now rejects all suitors. The mother-of-two admits that she is still single. But she doesn't want anything from the men who contact her daily via social media: "No. I don't meet up with any men." She doesn't need or want a new partner.

The fact that she no longer has "sex" doesn't bother her, says Rowe. "I also no longer have a physical need for it, either with a man or a woman." She no longer has a "hunting instinct". That's also why you wouldn't find her on dating platforms like Tinder. For her, this state of affairs is not sad, rather she feels an "inner peace", says Rowe. "I've lived out my life in a wide variety of colors in the past. I've had a fulfilling love life, I'm satisfied. I'm done with sex and men."

"I'm past that age"

The jungle queen explains that she still goes out with men. However, her companions are friends and people from her circle of acquaintances - and not potential life partners: "It's not something like friendship plus a little sex. I don't do that, I'm not that age."

The only thing she misses from time to time is someone giving her a big hug, admits Rowe. "There are moments when I miss that or just need it. And then there's just no one there," she explains.

In general, she is not a person who likes to be vulnerable, Rowe continues. Even if she always appears self-confident, strong and serene, she is of course not always.

Djamila Rowe made headlines in 2002 with a fictitious affair with the then Swiss ambassador Thomas Borer in Germany. In 2004, the trained make-up artist took part in a TV format for the first time in the show "Die Alm". This was followed by appearances on "Big Brother", "Adam sucht Eva" and "We are Family!", among others, before she entered the jungle camp in 2023 and won the RTL show.

