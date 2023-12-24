TV tip - Diversity fairy tale: "The sold princess"

ARD is showing a diversity fairytale at Christmas: In "The Sold Princess" - on Christmas Day at 3.30 p.m. on ARD - young Melisa (Judith Neumann) has taken the long journey from the sea to the mountains to be like her grandpa Bergmann. She pretends to be a man and meets a strange man in front of her grandfather's locked mine, who suddenly disappears.

The principality is ruled by the melancholy Prince Ingolf (Pasquale Aleardi), who wants to abdicate in favor of his daughter Sophia (Kristin Alia Hunold). However, Sophia's brother Berthold (Langston Uibel), instigated by Ingolf's twin brother Rudolf (also Pasquale Aleardi), plots against the rightful heiress to the throne. He has Sophia kidnapped - with the prospect of her being sold on a slave market. But it is Melisa who frees Sophia with the unwitting help of the mountain spirit Mehrich (Emanuel Fellmer).

It was a premiere for Pasquale Aleardi ("Inspector Dupin"): "My first fairy tale and a dream to play this double role." The Moroccan-born actress Kristin Alia Hunold should actually be delighted to become a princess in the role of Sophia: "But she is afraid of not living up to expectations and doubts herself. I think many people, children and adults alike, don't have enough self-confidence to pursue their life's dream. Yet our greatest potential lies in every supposed difference. That's why my and Sophia's message is: don't set yourself any limits. Be courageous. Stand up for yourself. Then you can achieve all your dreams."

With fantasy and mythology

Actor Langston Uibel, known from the Netflix hit series "How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)", adds: "I grew up in London, but even there we read the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm. My first fairy tale to be made into a movie was "Shrek". So for me, skin color was never an issue. It's more of a topic for others."

In his own words, the film's producer, Grimme Award winner Marcus Roth, wanted to invent something completely new: "Where previously there was only a film adaptation, here an independent story with fantasy and mythology is created." The film, which was shot in South Tyrol, breaks with clichés and role models. It also has unusual elements: the princess and the prince chug around in an electric car.

Its current owner, Adolf Mayer from South Tyrol, discovered the vintage car in 1980 and made it roadworthy again: "It now has a 36-volt battery in it, with which you can drive 30 to 40 kilometers at 25 to 30 km/h. The car was built in 1919 in Germany. The car was built in 1901 in a German factory. First a carriage, then an electric car from 1920, then converted back to a carriage and now an electric car again." The film was directed by Matthias Steurer, with Ralf K. Dobrick behind the camera.

