Impacted operational frameworks - Disturbances in Youth Accommodations: Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland

At the DJH's data hub in Detmold, as reported by the headquarter in Mainz, an IT issue has arisen. Steps have been taken and the appropriate authorities have been notified. The glitch that surfaced on a Friday has impacted the admin systems in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland youth hostels, along with the Mainz headquarters. Despite this, guest operations carry on, and guest services are maintained. Previously, SWR had reported about this disruption.

In Detmold, attempts are being made to rectify the situation, with initial actions underway to revive the systems, as per the announcement from Mainz. "We anticipate the disruptions to be addressed shortly."

The IT issue at the DJH's data hub in Detmold, as identified by the Mainz headquarter, is classified as a disorder in the administrative systems. Despite this disorder, guest operations and services continue uninterrupted in the affected youth hostels and headquarters.

Read also: