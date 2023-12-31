Skip to content
District office: Dyke opening on the Helme is being deepened

A dyke breach is to be deepened in response to the continuing tense flood situation on the River Helme on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. The work will be carried out during the course of the day, the district administration office of the Kyffhäuserkreis district announced in...

Pedestrian on the Helme near Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

A dyke breach is to be deepened in response to the continuing tense flood situation on the River Helme on the border between Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. The work will take place during the course of the day, the district administration office of the Kyffhäuserkreis district announced in Sondershausen on Sunday. This involves deepening a dyke breach in Thuringia that has already been enlarged several times in recent days, through which part of the floodwater from the Helme is directed onto agricultural land.

The aim is to protect the villages of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth and Heygendorf in the Kyffhäuserkreis district. The Rieth near the village still has the capacity to absorb water, said a spokesperson for the district administration.

Due to the rising groundwater level in Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth, some of the residents are currently unable to use bathrooms and sanitary facilities in their homes. The people have been provided with a sanitary container. The small village has around 300 inhabitants.

According to the district administration, the Helme continues to be polluted by the constant water discharge from the Kelbra reservoir in Saxony-Anhalt.

Source: www.stern.de

