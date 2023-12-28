Flood - District master hunter prohibits hunting in the Hanover region

Hunting in the Hannover Region is prohibited for the time being due to the tense flood situation. The district master hunter has declared a so-called emergency period, which makes hunting illegal, according to a statement published by the Hannover Region on Thursday.

The emergency period is limited to the duration of the flood situation and will be lifted again at short notice. The Hannover Region also appealed to the public: the flood areas and the available retreat areas for game should be avoided, especially with dogs.

Source: www.stern.de