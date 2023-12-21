Accidental damage - District has to pay for renovation of detour itself

Following a serious accident, roads in Jerichower Land have been damaged and the district now has to pay for repairs without federal support. The Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport informed the German Press Agency in response to an inquiry that there is no claim for compensation because the temporary detour was not initiated due to measures taken by the federal government and the district and municipal roads used for the detour are not part of the officially designated detour route. The "Mitteldeutsche Rundfunk" had previously reported.

At the end of August, the Autobahn 2 between Theeßen and Burg had to be closed for more than 24 hours in the direction of Berlin and even for several days in the direction of Hanover following a serious car accident. According to initial findings, a hazardous goods transporter had driven into the end of a traffic jam in front of a construction site. According to the police, it had pushed three trucks into each other. A fifth truck, which was carrying nitrous oxide containers, then drove into the accident site. The collision quickly caused a fire. Two people died.

The district administration has not received an official decision from either the state or the federal government, the district of Jerichower Land announced on request. As the district receives comparatively little funding for civil engineering each year, "the additional burden caused by the accident is felt to be unfair", it said.

The damage caused led to a reduction in the value of the affected roads of around 500,000 euros, the district explained. So far, repairs have only been carried out to reduce the risk to traffic. "The costs incurred can only be specified once the roads have been repaired," it said. However, as the list of road sections to be repaired is long, it must be expected that the costs will be significantly higher due to the delay.

