Dissenting Transgender Individual Secures Spot in World Cup Competition

Noa-Lynn van Leuven, a Dutch individual, is breaking boundaries in the world of darts. At 28, they're set to make history as the first transgender woman to compete in the Darts World Championship, taking place at the iconic Ally Pally in London from December 15 to January 3. However, their participation has not been met with universal approval.

Van Leuven secured their spot through the Women's Series of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC). Their position in the top three on the Order of Merit is secure before the final two events on Sunday. With top player Beau Greaves already securing her WM ticket, the top three on the Order of Merit will qualify for the season's highlight in London.

Van Leuven's journey continues to be impressive. They became the first woman to win a title on the second-tier Challenge Tour in March. On Saturday, they outshone Beau Greaves in their final win at the first Women's Series event in Leicester, averaging an impressive 109.64 points.

However, van Leuven's achievements have spurred debates about transgender women's eligibility in women's competitions. Their teammates Aileen de Graaf and Anca Zijlstra withdrew from the Dutch national team in protest. In May, top English player Deta Hedman refused to play against van Leuven at a World Darts Federation tournament. According to the Dutch Darts Association's regulations, transgender women can participate in women's competitions if they have completed their transition according to a medical certificate for at least a year.

Fallon Sherrock also secured her WM ticket with a tour win in Leicester. The 30-year-old Englishwoman will be gracing the Ally Pally for the fifth time. Since her WM appearances, she has become one of the sport's most prominent figures. She made history in 2020 by becoming the first woman to win a match, followed by victories over Ted Evetts from England and Mensur Suljovic from Austria.

Other athletes have also faced controversy due to their participation in women's competitions. For instance, some opponents have refused to play against Noa-Lynn van Leuven based on their gender history.

However, other rules and regulations in darts allow transgender women to compete in women's events under specific conditions, like completing their transition for a certain period.

Read also: