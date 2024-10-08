Disruptions in train traffic last for hours due to confrontations between individuals supporting Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV).

Upon showing up at the train station, there was tension - Over 200 Hamburger SV supporters weren't able to attend the second division game against Fortuna Düsseldorf. A quarrel between crowd members and fellow train passengers intensified, leading to physical harm inside the vehicle. The train had to be halted, and police presence lasted for numerous hours.

Soon after departing from the Bremen station, a disagreement broke out between the HSV fans and other passengers, as stated by the Federal Police in Bremen. The train was subsequently halted in Kirchweyhe, resultingly disrupting the Bremen rail network. The intervention took around three hours to resolve.

It appeared that the conflict resulted in a 23-year-old woman acquiring a head injury and bruises, and a 2-year-older man sustaining a split brow. The male in question resorted to utilizing a fire extinguisher for protection. According to "Bild", other travelers had trouble breathing following the extinguisher's emptying and shattering of a window. Consequently, the regional express train was withdrawn from service at Kirchweyhe station due to the destruction. Both individuals were hospitalized for their injuries.

As the nature of the dispute and the participation of those involved, as well as their potential cooperation as witnesses, remained unclear, the Federal Police in Bremen inquired the identities of the affected train car passengers and the HSV supporters. Over 370 HSV supporters ultimately decided to return to Hamburg, henceforth missing their squad's notable 3-0 victory in Düsseldorf.

The Nordtribüne fan group expressed dissatisfaction with the measures and argued about an "exaggerated police operation" that impeded rail traffic, as shared on X. Unbeknownst to anybody, not only were the directly affected fans denying their chance to attend the Düsseldorf game, but so was presumably a substantial number of additional HSV supporters planning to commute via alternate trains.

