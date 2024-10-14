"Disruption" or "Upheaval" - Haaland's Departure Sparks Controversy

After an impressive victory against Norway in the Nations League, Ralf Rangnick's Austrian football team is feeling at the pinnacle of their creativity. However, star player Erling Haaland is not painting a bright picture. From the comfort of his home, he's been faced with harsh criticisms over his silence.

Following a thrilling come-back, Austria's team, under the guidance of German coach Rangnick, secured a revenge 5-1 win over Norway, gaining the lead in Group B3. The team had lost the initial game 1-2 in Oslo, but the return match in Linz saw a 5-1 (1-1) comeback, putting Austria in the lead. Captain Marko Arnautovic stole the limelight with a double score, while Haaland, who had sealed the first game with a goal, hit the post and missed the early lead (6th minute).

Norwegian media painted a bleak picture: "Embarrassing, simply embarrassing!" exclaimed the "Verdens Gang" in a commentary. The "Aftenposten" agreed, calling it "a humiliation for the history books." On the other hand, the Austrian media was ecstaticful, almost intoxicated by the team's performance. The "Kurier" appreciated "passion, tempo, and efficiency," ORF saw it as "a humiliation for Norway," and the "Standard" celebrated "unleashed Austria."

While Austria celebrated, substitute captain Haaland remained silent after the thumping - and faced backlash at home. Commentator Kristoffer Lokberg from the NRK broadcast criticized the silence: "Especially in difficult times, one wants answers from those involved, it's not good that he didn't answer our questions." He further added that Haaland's silence after his goal record against Slovenia was "a shame." Later, through Instagram, Haaland apologized: "Sorry for the whole thing. It was all my fault."

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Austria was jubilant. "This is the best national team Austria has ever had," shared Arnautovic, overjoyed from his victory. He attributed Austria's poor performance in the previous games to "a bit of a form crisis, thank God it was only for two games."

The team, under Rangnick, displayed a remarkable transformation 34 days after the loss in Oslo. The offensive power that the team had shown three days earlier against Kazakhstan (4-0) was apparent during Sunday's game. Arnautovic smiled at the critics saying, "We've shown you who we are and what we are." He attributed the September dip in form to "a minor form crisis, thankfully, it only lasted for two games."

After their emphatic win over Norway, Austrian football fans are eagerly anticipating more Soccer matches from Rangnick's team. Despite Haaland's missed opportunities against Norway, there's no doubt that his goal-scoring abilities in Soccer remain a formidable force.

