Transition towards non-nuclear energy sources - Disruption in the detonation process of the power plant towers: individual under arrest

After a sudden interruption, the scheduled detonation of the two decommissioned nuclear power plant's cooling towers at Grafenrheinfeld close to Schweinfurt, Bavaria, was pushed back. A person was apprehended on the spot, as per a dpa news source. The blast is still predicted to occur later in the night.

Previously, law enforcement discovered the individual on an electricity pole within the protected zone. Firefighters intervened using an aerial ladder, thereby causing the blast to be postponed initially. It was initially scheduled for 6:30 PM.

Numerous onlookers had already staked out on the meadows and fields enveloping the power plant for many hours prior to the spectacle. The exact quantity of explosives in the 34,000 tons of reinforced concrete, metal, and plastics remains a mystery. The vicinity close to the Main river has been sectioned off for security purposes.

The apprehended individual was reportedly a protester against the demolition, hailing from Bavaria. Due to the delay, spectators from around Bavaria might need to adjust their plans to witness the blast later.

