Short message service - Disruption at Elon Musk's Twitter successor X

Elon Musk's short messaging service X (formerly Twitter) has been affected by a serious disruption. Users' timelines only updated sporadically, and thousands of people affected reported problems on platforms such as allestörungen.de. X did not initially comment on the disruption.

Ever since tech billionaire Musk bought Twitter a good year ago and slashed costs, there have been repeated disruptions. Musk's recently published biography revealed that one of the outages was caused by the owner himself helping to move servers, which his experts warned against. However, there hasn't been an outage as far-reaching as this one for a long time.

Source: www.stern.de