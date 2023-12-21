Skip to content
Disruption at Elon Musk's Twitter successor X

Just over a year ago, the tech billionaire bought Twitter and slashed costs. Since then, there have been repeated disruptions. Now there are again far-reaching problems.

Many users are currently reporting disruptions with the short message service X. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Elon Musk's short messaging service X (formerly Twitter) has been affected by a serious disruption. Users' timelines only updated sporadically, and thousands of people affected reported problems on platforms such as allestörungen.de. X did not initially comment on the disruption.

Ever since tech billionaire Musk bought Twitter a good year ago and slashed costs, there have been repeated disruptions. Musk's recently published biography revealed that one of the outages was caused by the owner himself helping to move servers, which his experts warned against. However, there hasn't been an outage as far-reaching as this one for a long time.

Source: www.stern.de

