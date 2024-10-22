Disputed Decision in WNBA Finals Climax Continues to Irritate Minnesota Lynx

"That loss is something I'll always carry, ending in a manner that feels extremely unfair," four-time All-Star and Lynx forward Napheesa Collier expressed during Tuesday's post-season media availability.

"I don't think it's something that can be moved past. It's different if we're talking about losing a game."

With Minnesota leading 60-58 and barely six seconds left in regular time, officials called a foul on Lynx forward Alanna Smith against Liberty forward Breanna Stewart.

The two-time MVP of the league was heading towards the basket and seemed to barely touch Smith as she attempted a shot.

The Lynx contested the call, but the decision was upheld after a video review.

Stewart converted two free throws, which eventually sent the game into overtime, which the Liberty won 67-62, securing their first title in their franchise's history on Sunday.

Lynx guard Kayla McBride shared her teammate's sentiments, saying she wouldn't be able to put the defeat behind her.

"The cards fell as they did, but I don't think I'll ever get over it," McBride stated. "It's tough to revisit in your mind. ... It's going to hurt for a while."

Following Sunday's game, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve stated that the call "decided the game," adding that the game, along with the WNBA championship, was "taken from us."

"The referees during the game should have had a third party to review decisions because that was not a foul. That call should have been overturned on that challenge," she told reporters.

On Tuesday, Reeve took a more measured approach after having two days to reflect on Sunday's emotionally charged game when asked if she, too, would never forget the referee's decision.

"Unfortunately, I have experience with this. I have a lot of feelings about it," Reeves told reporters. "I think maybe today I would focus more on the players and the season, as I believe something like this is tarnishing the fantastic season we had.

"We all know. I don't need to say anything. We all know what happened."

Minnesota was aiming for its league-record fifth WNBA championship.

Despite the questionable foul call, the game drew a massive audience, with Game 5 being the most-viewed WNBA Finals contest in 25 years, peaking with an average of 3.3 million viewers, a 142% increase from last year's deciding Game 4 between the Las Vegas Aces and Liberty, according to ESPN.

As for the 2024 WNBA champion Liberty, who won the best-of-five series 3-2, New York will celebrate with a ticker-tape parade on Thursday morning.

Organizers said the parade will begin at Battery Park and continue north through Lower Broadway's so-called "Canyon of Heroes."

After the parade, City Hall will host a ceremony before the team hosts a fan event at Barclays Center that night.

