Dispute resolution leads to stabbing: Three men injured

Three men seriously injured each other in a fight in Dortmund city center on Christmas Day. According to the police, they used knives and striking tools. The men, aged 29, 34 and 42, were taken to hospital. A fourth person involved, aged 22, initially fled but was identified shortly afterwards.

Dortmund - Dispute resolution leads to stabbing: Three men injured

Three men seriously injured each other in a fight in Dortmund city center on Christmas Day. According to the police, they used knives and striking tools. The men, aged 29, 34 and 42, were taken to hospital. A fourth man, aged 22, initially fled but was identified shortly afterwards.

According to the police, the men had actually met to settle a dispute. However, the situation then escalated. The police confiscated the weapons at the scene. Several onlookers had to be ordered to leave the scene. Relatives who had rushed to the hospital were also ordered to leave.

