Dispute over participation in US primary: Trump turns to Supreme Court

Former US President Donald Trump has turned to the Supreme Court of the United States to enforce his participation in the primary election in the state of Colorado. This was announced by Trump's campaign team on Wednesday (local time). With this move, Trump wants to overturn a decision by the highest court in Colorado that he is disqualified from the state's primary because of his role in the 2021 storming of the Capitol.

