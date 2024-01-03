Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsdonald trumppreselectionsupreme courtcoloradou.s. presidentelection campaign teampartiesusajusticeelections

Dispute over participation in US primary: Trump turns to Supreme Court

Former US President Donald Trump has turned to the Supreme Court of the United States to enforce his participation in the primary election in the state of Colorado. This was announced by Trump's campaign team on Wednesday (local time). With this move, Trump wants to overturn a decision by the...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read

Dispute over participation in US primary: Trump turns to Supreme Court

Former US President Donald Trump has turned to the Supreme Court of the United States to enforce his participation in the primary election in the state of Colorado. This was announced by Trump's campaign team on Wednesday (local time). With this move, Trump wants to overturn a decision by the highest court in Colorado that he is disqualified from the state's primary because of his role in the 2021 storming of the Capitol.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Hot-Topics

State agency: More than 50 dead in explosions in Iran

After two devastating explosions on the anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani in his home town of Kerman, the death toll has risen to 53, according to state media. As the state news agency Irna reported on Wednesday, more than 70 people were also injured.

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest