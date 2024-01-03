Skip to content
Dispute over participation in US primary: Trump turns to Supreme Court

Former US President Donald Trump has turned to the Supreme Court of the United States to enforce his participation in the primary election in the state of Colorado. With this step, Trump wants to overturn a decision by the highest court in Colorado.

Former President Donald Trump has appealed to the US Supreme Court following his exclusion from the primary elections in the state of Colorado. This was announced by a lawyer for the leading Republican presidential candidate on Wednesday. The move had been expected after the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from the state's primary on December 19. A statement from the Supreme Court in Washington was not initially available. On Tuesday, it became known that Trump had filed an objection in Maine against his exclusion from the primary elections there. The primaries for the presidential election in November begin on January 15.

Donald Trump accused of insurrection for storming the Capitol

In the USA, the primaries and the actual presidential election take place at state level in accordance with their respective laws and regulations. They therefore decide who is allowed to take part and how the voting takes place. In Colorado and Maine, Trump is accused of insurrection under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment in connection with the storming of the Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021. This means Trump is no longer allowed to hold US office. He rejects the accusation. Trump and his allies speak of a conspiracy to prevent him from returning to the White House. His lawyers also argue that only Congress may apply paragraph 3 and that presidents are excluded from the rule anyway.

It is unclear how the Supreme Court might rule. The court is dominated by a conservative majority and three of the nine judges were appointed by Trump. In particular, it is unclear whether they will even address the question of whether Trump is guilty of insurrection. For example, the court could only rule that Section 3 does not apply to the president. Disqualifying Trump from the election would be tantamount to a political earthquake.

