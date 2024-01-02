Munich - Dispute over console: Arrest for attempted manslaughter

Following a dispute over a games console, a 22-year-old man was arrested in Munich on Monday for attempted manslaughter. Officers found a seriously injured man with cuts and stab wounds on a sidewalk, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The police then found the suspect in a nearby apartment, where the two men had allegedly celebrated New Year's Eve together at a party. He is said to have attacked the 20-year-old with a kitchen knife in front of the apartment. Rescue workers immediately took the victim to hospital, where he had to undergo emergency surgery. The man's condition is still critical, the police spokesman said on Monday.

The police were initially unable to say how the attack outside the apartment came about. The suspect is to be brought before a magistrate on Monday.

