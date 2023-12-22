Skip to content
Ostalbkreis - Dispute between neighbors: Man fatally injured with knife

During an argument between two neighbors in Schwäbisch Gmünd, a 27-year-old man is said to have fatally wounded his 33-year-old opponent with a knife. According to the police on Friday, the argument broke out on Wednesday evening because the 33-year-old is said to have started a fire on his balcony. The 27-year-old neighbor is said to have confronted him. The 33-year-old is said to have attacked his opponent and hit him with an object. The 27-year-old is said to have defended himself with a knife and injured the 33-year-old several times. The seriously injured man was taken to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The public prosecutor's office and police are investigating.

