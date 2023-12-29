Skip to content
Dispose of glass and firework residue immediately and correctly

On New Year's Eve, the Hamburg city cleaning service will once again start cleaning central streets, squares and green spaces in the Hanseatic city early in the morning. To make the job easier after New Year's Eve, the city's cleaning department announced on Friday that revelers should dispose...

On New Year's Eve, Hamburg's city cleaning service will once again start cleaning central streets, squares and green spaces in the Hanseatic city early in the morning. To make the job easier after New Year's Eve, the city's cleaning department announced on Friday that revelers should dispose of their bottles and firework waste themselves in the evening and at night. The larger pieces of garbage clog up the hoses of the sweepers, and glass residue could also cause injuries to pedestrians, cyclists and animals, it said.

On New Year's morning, the areas at the Landungsbrücken, the fish market and the Reeperbahn as well as the pedestrian zones in the Harburg and Bergedorf city centers and some green spaces will be cleaned. All other streets, parks and sidewalks will be cleaned later as part of the regular cleaning service.

On sidewalks for which no cleaning fees are paid, the residents themselves are responsible for disposing of the New Year's Eve garbage. Stadtreinigung also pointed out that fireworks and firecrackers should be disposed of in the residual waste - even if they are mostly made of paper.

Source: www.stern.de

