- Displeasure with termination prompts dredger operator to demolish construction site

Pissed off by his firing, a guy from Middle Franconia apparently utilized an excavator to obliterate numerous items. The 49-year-old excavator operator had been employed by a subcontractor at the train station in Ipsheim (district of Neustadt an der Aisch-Bad Windsheim), as a police representative reported.

Upon receiving his sacking, he made his way to the construction site at the train station that Thursday evening and wrecked several cable boxes, concrete holders, and a signal setup over a stretch of approximately 200 meters.

The company boss and a foreman allegedly confronted the drunk man and kept him there until the authorities arrived. A breathalyzer test proved that the man was tipsy. The construction company puts the damage at around 50,000 euros. German police are probing for potential charges of both joint destruction and drunk driving.

