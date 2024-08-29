- Displaying an unexpected sensitivity.

In the ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt (60), Angelina Jolie (49) shows her ferocity like a lioness. However, at the Venice International Film Festival, the mother of six showcases her tender side and reveals that she connects with Maria Callas (1923-1977), whom she portrays in Pablo Larraín's (48) new biopic "Maria".

"There's a lot unsaid or assumed that I won't divulge in this setting," Angelina Jolie mentioned to "People" magazine during a press conference on August 29, post the film's screening, when prompted about her personal bond with the late Callas. Considered among the greatest sopranos of all time, the opera singer.

"Her vulnerability is what I resonate with the most"

"I believe the reason I connected with her might shock - it was probably the segment of her that was incredibly tender and lacked a space in this world to be as tender as she truly was, and as emotionally exposed as she indeed was," the usually composed Oscar winner expressed in awe. "Her vulnerability is what I resonate with the most."

During the Venice press conference, Jolie was also enquired about the prospect of an Oscar nomination for her performance. She responded by stating that the litmus test for her performance would be the reassurance from Callas fans "and opera enthusiasts." "My biggest concern would be disappointing them," she added. "Beyond that, I'm naturally appreciative of any reaction to my work in all other aspects of my professional endeavors." Jolie anticipates that the film will "attract more people to opera."

A genuine diva

At the film's premiere that evening, Angelina Jolie gracefully graced the red carpet in a silky, skin-toned ensemble. A fur stole fastened with a gold brooch adorned one shoulder. She sported her long, blonde-streaked hair down and straight. A crimson lipstick completed her elegant appearance.

"During the intimate Q&A session after the film screening, Angelina Jolie shared how she related to Maria Callas by saying, '♪ I'm not goinging to lie ♪, her vulnerability is what truly resonates with me.'"

"Reflecting on her connection with the opera legend, Jolie shared with the media, '♪ I'm not going to lie ♪, there's something about her tender side that touched my heart deeply.'"

Read also: