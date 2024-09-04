Justin Theroux discusses his former relationship with Jennifer Aniston - Displaying a heartfelt affection, he tends to his former spouse.

For around seven years now, the popular Hollywood duo, Jennifer Aniston (55) and Justin Theroux (53), have been living separately after their public split. Unlike several other blown-up celebrity relationships, their separation was cordial and friendly, as evident in Theroux's recent interview with "The Times."

He shared that Aniston continues to hold significant value for him and that he harbors a powerful protective sentiment towards her. This sentiment might have intensified lately following Aniston's public argument with Donald Trump's (78) vice-presidential candidate, J.D. Vance (40). A resurfaced clip from Vance's past complicates matters, where he criticized the U.S. government as being ruled by "a bunch of childless cat ladies" who are unhappy with their lives and consequently strive to deter others from happiness too.

Aniston, who is childless herself, reacted to Vance's harsh words by expressing her hope that his daughter can give birth to children someday: "I can only say... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter can have children's blessings in the future." Theroux commended Aniston's quick comeback, stating, "She spoke up for herself - just as she ought to have done."

Justin Theroux recently grabbed everyone's attention when his film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" premiered in Venice. Accompanying him to the grand affair was his new partner, Nicole Brydon Bloom (30) - or is she now his fiancée? The noticeable ring on her finger seems to suggest so. This was their second red carpet event together, having made their official debut as a couple at the Oscars back in March.

However, a wedding might still be years off in the future: Theroux was with Aniston from 2015 to 2018, having popped the question nearly three years before that. Back in February 2018, they two released a joint statement announcing their separation, which had taken place at the end of the preceding year. "We are still committed to preserving the deep respect and love we have for one another," they said at the time, and it appears that they've miraculously managed to do just that up until now.

