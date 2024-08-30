- Display presents concepts for Wannsee beach bath renovations

"Basically, we're dealing with an old structure that's seen better days at the Strandbad Wannsee in Berlin. This place has been vacant for quite some time now. Luckily, an exhibition titled 'Gotcha Wannsee?' is displaying proposals by architecture pupils from Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences. Their goal is to illustrate ways to revive and reuse this historical landmark situated in Steglitz-Zehlendorf."

As per Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg, Professor Carsten Gerhards from Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences stated, 'This building is like an aging organism that needs a new purpose when it's no longer useful. Here it is, undergoing a transformation.'

The budding architects have come up with concepts to breathe life back into the dilapidated and closed Strandrestaurant "Lido," which once functioned as a beer parlor or getaway spot. These innovative ideas are on display at the Strandbad from this weekend up until September 15th."

The professor suggested transforming the Strandbad Wannsee's aging structure into a 'Place of rest' or a tranquil retreat, highlighting its potential for new purpose. The winning proposal among the pupils aims to transform the old Strandrestaurant "Lido" into a revitalized 'Place of rest', offering peace and relaxation to the public.

