Emergency - Disoriented man rescued from floodwater

A disoriented man has been rescued from the floods of the River Wümme near Rotenburg in Lower Saxony. He had gotten his car stuck in the river, which had burst its banks, on Wednesday, according to police reports on Thursday. Police officers rescued the 84-year-old man from Schleswig-Holstein together with a witness who had made the emergency call. The man was reportedly suffering from severe hypothermia and was taken to hospital. His state of health then stabilized.

Source: www.stern.de