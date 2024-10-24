Disney World Increases Annual Pass Costs by $30 to $100

The highest-tier annual pass from Disney Inc., referred to as the Incredi-Pass, now costs $1,549 (post-tax), which is $100 more than its previous price. This pass doesn't have any blackout dates and can be purchased by individuals residing beyond Florida's borders.

The three lower-tier annual passes also underwent price hikes:

The Sorcerer Pass now costs $1,079 (up from $999), available to Florida residents and some Disney Vacation Club members.

The Pirate Pass has increased to $829 from its previous $799, and this is exclusive to Florida residents.

The Pixie Dust Pass now sets you back $469, a $20 increase from its previous $439, and it's available exclusively to Florida residents.

Annual passholders enjoy various perks, such as free parking, discounted food and beverage options, and waived entry fees to the four theme parks. They also avoid paying for individual tickets.

Early this year, single-day ticket prices for 2025 saw a rise. These are the 2025 low-high price ranges for one-day passes:

Animal Kingdom: $119 to $174

EPCOT: $129 to $194

Hollywood Studios: $139 to $194

Magic Kingdom: $139 to $199

Disney's prices tend to peak during popular times, like the Christmas holidays, and dip during less demanded periods, such as the start of the school year in late August and early September.

Yearly price surges at Disney and other theme parks have become an anticipated tradition for customers.

"Over the past decade, Disney World tickets have gone up by as much as 101% and the highest-tier Annual Pass has increased by 86%," said Gavin Doyle, founder of MickeyVisit.com, in an email to CNN Travel.

Doyle suggested that with some patience and research, customers can minimize the sticker shock.

"If you're open to seizing momentary discounts and traveling during less popular periods, you'll be rewarded with smaller crowds and lower prices," Doyle explained.

"I view the standard Disney World prices as the amount only the most price-indifferent or those fixated on attending a specific event will pay. There's always a ticket and/or hotel discount combination available to help save on a trip," he added.

