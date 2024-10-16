Disney introduces an all-access subscription service, charging a higher fee than the regular park admission cost.

Now listen up, this additional cost isn't just for your park entrance ticket.

The inaugural rollout of the "Lightning Lane Premier Pass," unveiled by Disney on Wednesday, is accessible to a select number of guests. It's designed for a tiny group of individuals to purchase and utilize.

The price per person per day will vary based on the date and demand. At Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, it ranges from $137.39 to $478.19 (inclusive of taxes), starting from October 30. At Disneyland Resort in California, the pass costs $400 per person per day (tax-free) and will be available from October 23 until the end of 2024. In 2025, variable pricing will begin, ranging from $300 to $400 (tax-inclusive), based on date and demand.

Operation of the new pass

At Disney World, the price of the pass will also depend on the specific park you're visiting. For instance, adding the Premier Pass to an Animal Kingdom ticket on a less crowded day will cost $137.39 (inclusive of taxes). This pass will only grant access to Animal Kingdom.

EPCOT's pass will cost more, while Hollywood Studios will cost a bit more than that, with the most expensive Premier Pass at Magic Kingdom. If you want to purchase a Premier Pass for the Magic Kingdom park on a crowded day like Christmas, it will cost $478.19 (inclusive of taxes) in addition to your ticket.

A guest can only purchase one Premier Pass per day.

During the trial period of this program, the pass will be limited to guests staying at Disney World's deluxe hotels, seven days prior to check-in.

At Disneyland, the Premier Pass works differently.

It will be available to all guests at a single price, usable at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks on the same day. Guests can purchase it two days in advance, at 7 a.m. PT.

Insight into Lightning Lanes

Not all attractions have a faster line, which Disney refers to as a "Lightning Lane." But they are often available for many of the more popular attractions at both resorts. Currently, 55 attractions in the four Disney World parks and 24 in the two Disneyland parks have Lightning Lanes.

Utilizing these shorter wait lines can be complex, especially for newcomers and those not tech-savvy.

Until now, guests at Disney parks have relied on the "Multi Pass" to use these Lightning Lanes. It allows access to these faster lines by reserving them one at a time through the resort's app. A few of the most popular rides are also available as a "Single Pass," where guests buy access to the faster line only for that particular ride.

The Multi Pass ranges from $15.98 to $37.28 (inclusive of taxes), per person per day at Disney World, depending on the season and the park. At Disneyland, this pass starts at $32 (tax-free). However, using the Multi Pass involves a lot of planning in the app, and guests can generally only reserve access to a Lightning Lane during a specific return time window, after accessing the previous one.

This Premier Pass simplifies the process by allowing guests to join the faster line whenever it's available, at any time.

This idea of charging a premium for expedited service is not new.

Universal Studios' blueprint

Disney's main competitor, Universal, has been selling their own "Express Pass" for over 20 years. It often costs more than the park ticket. A similar skip-the-line pass exists at Six Flags parks, Cedar Point, Busch Gardens, and SeaWorld.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, which has a single theme park with 17 express lines, this pass can cost anywhere from $80 to $170 (tax-free) above the theme park ticket price.

Universal Resort Orlando, with two theme parks and 30 total express lines, offers this pass for $111.81 to $319.49 (inclusive of taxes) for both parks on the same day, if a guest has a park-to-park base ticket. The price is lower for using the pass at a single park. (At this time, it's unclear if or how the express pass system will change after the newest theme park, Epic Universe, opens next year.)

Universal also sells an "Express Pass Unlimited," allowing multiple visits to a ride per day, for $143.76 to $351.44 (inclusive of taxes) in Florida and is included for anyone staying at any of the three higher-end hotels on the Universal Orlando property: Portofino Bay, Hard Rock, and Royal Pacific. The same unlimited pass in California costs between $115 to $215 (tax-free).

At present, Disney is not offering this unlimited service. The Lightning Lane Premier Pass grants access to a Lightning Lane only once per ride, per day.

The cost serves as a straightforward indication: "It signifies, you're only investing in this if you've got plenty of expendable cash or if your time is severely limited and you're aiming to experience everything as quickly as possible."

In the eyes of many, this service won't be a necessity.

Instead of shelling out a high price for a theme park ticket coupled with a Premier Pass in a single day, visitors could choose a more budget-friendly option by purchasing a multi-day ticket (due to decreased costs per day with subsequent days) and including a Multi Pass.

The distinction lies in how much time an individual wants to spend within the parks.

According to Munsil, the Premier Pass is "designed for someone whose time-money equation varies."

The introduction of the new Lightning Lane Premier Pass has generated interesting travel news. It allows guests to bypass the regular lines for select attractions, making their park experience more convenient.

Despite the high cost of the Premier Pass, some travelers might find it a valuable addition to their park tickets, especially during peak seasons or for individuals with time constraints.

