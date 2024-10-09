Disney hiked its prices once more. Learn how to secure some savings.

In the high season, a single-day ticket to Disneyland during peak times like late December holidays increases from $194 to $206. The option to traverse between parks on the same day will cost an additional $65, which remains unchanged.

The "Imagine" Magic Key pass experiences a hike of $100, escalating from $499 to $599. Other Magic Key passes witness a price surge of $100 or $125 based on the type of pass. These passes are not currently on sale but will reappear before the end of 2024.

The premium, queue-bypass service called "Lightning Lane Multi Pass" demonstrates an increase of more than 6% per person, per day in California for early buyers. This translates to a rise from $30 to $32. Visitors purchasing it on the day of their visit might be exposed to higher fees based on demand.

At Disneyland Resort, Magic Key holders are alternatively entitled to save 20% on multiple-day passes, but for the first time, they will have the opportunity to save 50% of the day-of rate during most of January.

No announcement regarding parking rate modifications has been announced for either coast.

These realizations surface post a quarterly earnings call when Disney acknowledged a decline in profit within their prosperous parks division, falling short of anticipated outcomes during spring 2024.

Lately, Disney, as a US media conglomerate, has been perceived as a symbol of inflation, with critics asserting that a trip to Disney parks is inaccessible for most standard family budgets. Disney maintains that it strives to present various price points appealing to people on different budgets.

Jessica Good, a Disneyland Resort representative, stated, "There is no equivalent to a visit to Disneyland Resort." Disney continually provides a wide array of ticket, dining, and hotel options, in addition to promotional offers throughout the year, to welcome as many families as feasible."

Price hikes for 2025 Walt Disney World tickets had previously been announced in February and can be found on the resort's website in the following year's calendar. Price adjustments for annual passes for the Florida resort have yet to be disclosed.

Death, taxes, and theme park price escalations

Disney and other theme park operators have hiked prices virtually every year since their debuts.

Jeffrey Talajic, who runs MagicTripTools.com, scrutinized Florida park prices at Walt Disney World and Universal Resort Orlando going back to 1990, using data from the Orlando Sentinel newspaper.

Talajic found that Disney World upped its prices 22 times in the past 35 years, and Universal did so 23 times. In many of those years, Universal raised its prices a few days after Disney did.

Mindy Marzec, who runs the travel website thisfairytalelife.com, stated, "I always joke that three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and Disney parks raising ticket prices."

With this year's price increases, Marzec asserted that the price hikes surpass standard inflation (presently at approximately 2.5%), but she suggested that most entertainment choices are priced similarly.

“Take a concert for example: It’s not uncommon to pay around $200 for a concert ticket, which offers two to three hours of entertainment," Marzec said. “With a Disneyland ticket, you’re paying around $200 for a full day of entertainment. Everyone can decide how they want to spend their money. For instance, my husband wouldn’t hesitate to shell out $200 on a concert ticket for a band he particularly enjoys, but he’s not a Disney fan, so he wouldn’t be interested in spending that amount on a one-day ticket to Disneyland.”

Gavin Doyle – founder of MickeyVisit.com, another site dedicated to Disney travel – stated, “I’ve heard from readers that in some instances, they’ve opted to go less frequently to splurge on all of the additional offerings from Disney, but they are still visiting.”

Doyle said those who closely follow Disney are not likely to be dissuaded by price increases. However, he claimed that the notion of price increases tends to deter casual or first-time guests. To that end, it’s crucial for individuals planning a vacation to comprehend that discounts are available.

The most affordable time to go

If the exorbitant price of a Disney park ticket gives you pause, the company would point out that the base price of a single-park, one-day ticket during the "slow" seasons has stayed relatively steady for several years.

That ticket costs $104 for Disneyland in California – and has remained the same for around six years (there’s no tax on theme park tickets in California). For Disney World in Florida, it was $116.09, including tax, for the past few years. But it will ascend to $126.74, including tax, in 2025, reflecting the price increases announced in February.

The lowest price in Florida is for the Animal Kingdom park. Tickets for the other parks on Disney World property are more costly.

“Just like Costco has maintained its $1.50 hot dog price as a fan favorite, Disney has sustained its Tier 0 pricing for years,” Talajic said, referring to how the discount retail giant’s food court hot dog has remained the same price for decades. “But with 2025’s price increase, it’s like Costco finally raised the price of their renowned hot dog – a small change that hints at a significant shift at Disney World.”

The number of days throughout the year that you can find these lower-priced tickets, however, is limited.

At Disneyland, for instance, the $104 ticket is only available during 10 weekdays in January, and five weekdays in February. Prices for all of 2025 have not been made available yet, so it’s conceivable – but improbable – to find additional dates at that base price later next year.

At Disney World, these lowest-priced tickets are usually available in August and September. In 2025, there are eight weekdays in August and 13 weekdays in September at $126.74.

Budgeting for an Enjoyable Disney Vacation

On both sides of the country, a multi-day pass becomes less expensive per day compared to a one-day ticket. Additionally, the cost of the "park hopper" feature, which allows transition between parks, becomes cheaper per day for multiple day tickets as well.

There might be occasional deals and discounts available, such as the recently introduced kid's ticket for Disneyland in early 2025, starting from October 22. Children aged between 3-9 can enjoy the Anaheim parks for as low as $50 per day.

So, for instance, if a family of four were to visit a single park, say Disneyland or Disney California Adventure, on a weekday in January, they would only need to pay a total of $308 for two adults and two children.

Disneyland often provides discounts for adult tickets for Southern California residents during quieter times of the year. In 2024, this discount meant paying $225 for a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket on weekdays, or $50 more for weekend access. Although, no such offers have been announced for 2025 thus far.

Disneyland hotels are providing discounts between 10% and 25% starting January 7 through March, with bookings starting October 22. Moreover, there are more than 50 Disney-approved, third-party hotels in the vicinity, often offering more affordable rates.

In Florida, guests can save up to $200 per night on Disney World ticket and hotel packages for the majority of the first half of 2025. Moreover, the Disney World website offers hotel discounts between 10% and 25% on various dates from January through April. For annual passholders, the savings can even reach up to 35%.

The Cost of Time Management

The ticket purchased to enter the park is just the beginning of the expenses for a Disney trip.

Consider parking fees, food costs and the paid service that lets you skip queues, now known as "Lightning Lane Multi Pass" and "Lightning Lane Single Pass."

The multi-pass grants entrance to faster "lightning" queues for numerous rides, while the single pass grants access to a specific ride's lightning lane, typically for the most famous attractions. These are priced per individual, per day, with prices fluctuating based on the crowd size.

At Disney World, each park has its own multi-pass price, varying according to the park you're visiting.

As reported by Disney Food Blog, there was an increase in Florida multi-pass and single pass prices starting in October 2024, with the maximum multi-pass price reaching $32 for an individual's multi-pass in Magic Kingdom on October 18. The same service at other parks on the property, like Animal Kingdom, is less expensive.

These prices tend to rise as crowds get larger, peaking around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

For a family of four who already has park tickets for Disney parks on either coast, purchasing lightning lane passes for everyone to save waiting time could easily cost more than $100 per day, depending on the season.

The only way guests can save money on lightning lanes is at Disneyland Resort in California, where pre-purchasing a multi-pass for your ticket saves $32. This could be beneficial during busy seasons when the daily fluctuating price could be higher than $32. A single pass can be purchased only after entering one of the parks.

