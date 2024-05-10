Disney and WBD present a bundled streaming package that includes Disney+, Hulu, and Max.

The partnership between Marvel, a division of Disney, and DC, a branch of Warner Bros. (parent company of CNN), will see the two rivals in the comic book world join forces in a collaborative project. This project will be available on both an ad-free and ad-supported platform, according to the companies. They claim this collaboration will give consumers access to the most extensive catalog of entertainment at an affordable price. Further details on pricing will be released soon.

Both Disney and Warner Bros. have been among the top subscription providers for their streaming platforms. However, they have struggled to turn a profit as they compete against Netflix and other streaming platforms, constantly investing in new content to attract and retain customers. The easiest way to increase revenue is by raising prices, but this could potentially lead to more people canceling their subscriptions.

Recently, Disney added Hulu, which provides a more mature content lineup, as a complementary service to Disney+. Warner Bros. will also contribute additional choices from their extensive libraries.

Disney+ currently has over 100 million subscribers, while Hulu boasts 50 million. When you add the linear version of HBO Max, the combined reach reaches more than 97 million homes.

"Following the successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max offers subscribers more options and value," said Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer for Disney. "This partnership puts subscribers first, providing access to blockbuster films, original programming, and an extensive selection of popular brands and entertainment in the streaming market today."

This story is still evolving and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com