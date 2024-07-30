- Disinfectant or Germs - What's in the Ice?

Ice Cream Season is Here: Every Year, the State Institute of Health (SIH) in Rhineland-Palatinate reportedly tests around 350 ice cream samples from ice cream parlors. This year, about two-thirds of the samples have already been received. What's the quality of vanilla, chocolate, and other flavors? Last year, out of 232 samples, 19 exceeded microbiological warning values, the SIH reported. "There's no trend of increased findings in certain ice cream flavors."

Sixteen of these contained enterobacteria above the warning value, three contained so-called Bacillus cereus bacteria - one sample contained both types. These could cause vomiting and severe diarrhea, the institute wrote. "People with weakened or incomplete immune systems, such as young children, the elderly, or sick people, are particularly at risk." In 32 samples, the germ count was between the reference value and the warning value. In these cases, the local authority should check the hygiene in the business.

Milk ice cream without milk, vanilla ice cream without vanilla?

Besides bacteria, the SIH also examines the composition of ice cream flavors. Last year, it found insufficient milk content in milk ice cream and unauthorized plant fat content. "Investigations in recent years and current investigations also show that fruit ice cream sometimes contains too little fruit."

The SIH also recommended paying close attention to vanilla ice cream. "Because only ice cream with vanilla extract or natural vanilla aroma can be called vanilla ice cream. 'Ice cream with vanilla flavor' contains artificially produced vanillin." The small black dots in the ice cream are also not necessarily a sign of quality - they usually come from ground, lower-quality vanilla beans.

Last year, 34 percent of the vanilla ice cream tested was criticized for not being correctly labeled as "vanilla." However, the ongoing tests this year show that manufacturers are adhering to the labeling of "vanilla flavor."

According to the institute, additives such as dyes or allergens must be listed in a notice. However, last year, eight out of nine colored ice creams did not have the dyes clearly marked.

Ice Cream with Residues of Disinfectants

The State Institute of Health tests around 30 milk ice cream samples every year for residues of disinfectants. "They get into the ice cream through cleaning and disinfecting agents used to clean the ice cream machines - especially if the machines are not thoroughly rinsed with hot water after cleaning," it said. Last year, three of the 30 samples were criticized - that's ten percent. They contained elevated levels of disinfectant residues, according to the SIH.

Overall, however, the institute drew a positive conclusion: "Ice cream manufacturers generally comply with the regulations regarding composition." No Escherichia coli germ, which is considered an indicator of fecal contamination, was found in any ice cream.

The State Institute of Health advised consumers to take a look behind the counter and see how hygienic it is there. They should also pay attention to the declared additives and allergens in the notices. In case of doubt, they should ask if real fruits were used in the production.

For the detected enterobacteria, very low warning limit values apply to ice cream compared to other foods, it was reported. Therefore, the complaint rate is also relatively high, the office wrote. "Enjoying ice cream at your favorite ice cream parlor is usually not a problem."

