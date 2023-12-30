War in the Middle East - Diseases continue to spread in the Gaza Strip

According to the UN emergency aid office OCHA, diseases are on the rise in the temporary shelters in the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands of displaced people are living in cramped conditions. Health services have long been overwhelmed, and new displacements ordered by Israel have made their task even more difficult.

The head of the World Health Organization(WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, listed the cases of illness on the online platform X, formerly Twitter. According to the report, 180,000 people were already suffering from respiratory infections and more than 136,000 children under the age of five from diarrhea. There are more than 55,000 cases of lice and scabies.

Diarrhea is life-threatening for children under the age of five if they are not treated because the body loses water and important minerals.

According to OCHA, the UN Children's Fund delivered 600,000 vaccine doses to the Gaza Strip on Friday. The aim is for young children to receive their routine vaccinations next year despite the war. This includes vaccinations against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, for example.

Source: www.stern.de