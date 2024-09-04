- Discussion of financial strategies for the main brand: Volkswagen conducts team gathering

After disclosing cost-reduction measures at VW, staff are scheduled to convene for a team meeting on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Additionally, a press conference is set for the midday hours, featuring Daniela Cavallo, the head of the General and Group Works Council at Volkswagen AG, and Thorsten Groeger, the regional chief of IG Metall in Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

VW revealed on Monday that substantial cuts were necessary for its main operation. They stated, "Closures of vehicle-manufacturing and component sites might be on the table in the present circumstances without prompt action." The earlier plan of reducing staff via early retirement and severance pay was no longer sufficient to meet their financial goals. The union and works council promptly vowed to put up a strong fight.

Following VW's announcement of necessary cost-reductions, the union and works council in Lower Saxony, led by Thorsten Groeger, expressed their determination to resist the changes. Despite the potential closures of vehicle-manufacturing and component sites, discussions about these decisions will continue in the upcoming meetings.

