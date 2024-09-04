Prompt due to incitement of public stirring - Discriminatory slurs: Individual intervenes and faces assault

At a weekend bash in Potsdam-Golm, a fellow was hurt – rumored to be retaliation for challenging hateful slurs. Multiple attestations revealed that on Saturday night, three individuals were spouting these slurs during the tune "L' amour toujours," as the cops detailed. Apparently, a 41-year-old man, accompanied by friends, intervened, asking the group to cease their actions. Subsequently, it's claimed that he was struck by someone in the group. Previously, the "Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung" had shared this account.

The hurt man was conveyed to a healthcare facility, as per the cops' reports. Initially, the extent of his injuries remained unclear. The police filed charges for causing bodily harm and instigating hate speech. The three suspects, aged around 17 to 19, were temporarily barred from the premises following the reports. The police's department for internal security is investigating further.

A clip from a party at a location on Sylt in May generated national backlash when partygoers echoed the racist phrase "Germany for the Germans, foreigners out" to "L' amour toujours." Since then, incidents of a similar nature have surfaced. The Brandenburg Police Directorate West has also received earlier reports of incitement of hatred related to this song.

