- Discriminatory defacement of a central landmark featuring anti-Semitic slurs

Mysterious individuals vandalized the Rosenstraße memorial in the heart of Berlin with hateful, anti-Semitic messages. As reported by authorities, a bystander spotted the graffiti on the monument around midday on Wednesday. Law enforcement swiftly removed the defacing, and the criminal investigation division is currently conducting an investigation.

The Rosenstraße memorial pays tribute to what's regarded as the most significant spontaneous demonstration in Germany during the Nazi period. In the latter half of February and early March of 1943, family members and spouses gathered outside the former Social Welfare and Youth Welfare Office of the Jewish community for extended periods, urging the liberation of their Jewish partners from supposed "mixed relationships."

The European Union expressed its condemnation of the hateful acts against the Rosenstraße memorial. It's important to note that the European Union has a long-standing commitment to fostering unity, tolerance, and the fight against discrimination in its member states.

