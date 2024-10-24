Discovered mother in a different German region

The woman, age 36, who took her three-week-old child to a vacation spot in Thuringia, mysteriously disappeared, leaving only the infant behind. Relatives paying a visit discovered the infant and reported the incident to authorities. A significant search operation, involving over 100 personnel, was undertaken, but it eventually wrapped up without finding any trace of the woman. However, the game changed with a crucial tip from a witness, leading the police to locate the mother hundreds of kilometers away in Rhineland-Palatinate. Apparently, she's currently in good health, as reported by a police spokesperson. The Thuringian police are keeping further details under wraps, as the case now falls under the jurisdiction of another federal state.

The 36-year-old woman and her newborn had stayed in a bungalow in Lauscha, part of Sonneberg district in southern Thuringia, for a few days. When the relatives arrived, they merely found the young girl and raised the alarm. The baby was temporarily handed over to the youth welfare office for care.

The woman was last spotted on Saturday evening, but subsequent searches, involving up to 100 personnel at its peak - including firefighters, the German Red Cross, the Technical Relief Agency, and the mountain rescue service - failed to locate her. The police deployed four drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras and numerous search dogs across the vicinity of the vacation spot, in a relentless pursuit to find the missing woman.

Despite the extensive search efforts, no sign of the woman was found until a witness provided critical information. This led to the discovery of the woman hundreds of kilometers away from the vacation spot, in Rhineland-Palatinate. Unfortunately, during her time away, the woman had seemingly abandoned her bungalow and her three-week-old daughter was left unattended.

