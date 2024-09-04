- Discovered: Deceased Individual who Went Missing in German Alps

A hiker from Bavaria's Neu-Ulm district, aged 77, met his demise in a ravine located within the Tyrolean mountains. Austrian authorities confirmed his passing on Wednesday, having discovered his lifeless body in a streambed close to Schnann am Arlberg.

The elderly adventurer had embarked on a solo excursion in the Lechtal Alps' rugged wilderness for several days. When he failed to make his scheduled arrival at a train station on Monday, his concerned family initiated a search, mobilizing mountain rescue teams, alpine police units, and firefighters to assist in the operation. The hiker was discovered deceased the following day.

Police have yet to determine the circumstances leading to his demise or the underlying cause, stating there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy is set to shed light on the situation. The terrain around the ravine, as reported by a police officer, is not overly treacherous or inaccessible, benefiting from favorable hiking conditions in recent days.

Despite his destination being the Lechtal Alps, the hiker decided to explore the vicinity of Schnann am Arlberg as well. Tragically, his journey ended in the same area, near the famous and iconic Arlberg ski resort.

