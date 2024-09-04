- Discovered Deceased German Individual in a Deep Canyon

A hiker from Bavaria, aged 77, who was on a solo trek in the Lechtaler Alps, went missing and was later found deceased in a ravine in the Tyrolean Alps. As reported by the Austrian police on Wednesday, the elderly man was discovered motionless in a streambed near Schnann at the Arlberg.

Originating from the Neu-Ulm district, the man failed to make it to a train station as planned on Monday, prompting his family to alert authorities. A joint operation involving mountain rescuers, alpine police, and firefighters was initiated in response. The hiker's body was discovered on Tuesday.

Austrian Police Inquiry

The exact circumstances and cause of death remain unclear, as per the authorities. There are no signs of criminal activity, they stated. A thorough autopsy will provide more insights. The officer in charge told the German Press Agency that the terrain was not overly challenging, and the weather had been favorable for hiking in the past few days.

The hiker's hometown was in Bavaria, a region known for its scenic beauty and popular for outdoor activities. Despite his extensive experience in trekking, the elderly man struggled to reach the train station in Bavaria, indicating potential health issues.

