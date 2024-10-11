Discovered: Deceased Canines and Feline Specimens in Turkey

Following the implementation of fresh guidelines for managing stray animals in Turkey, animal welfare advocates are voicing concerns over numerous dead animals discovered. For instance, Haytap, a prominent animal rights group, posted videos online displaying deceased canines and felines stuffed in plastic bags, which seem to include newborn puppies and kittens.

As per Haytap, these animals were allegedly tossed alive into garbage bins at a stray animal facility situated in the western Turkish municipality of Gebze. The state- controlled news agency DHA reported a total of 30 dogs, 14 cats, and a single crow. The causes behind this incident remain undefined.

This incident has garnered significant attention, particularly in the wake of a recent legislation update: The Turkish parliament approved changes in July that permit the euthanasia of stray dogs in certain circumstances. Local authorities are now responsible for capturing stray dogs and housing them in shelters. If suitable homes can be found, they should be rehomed. Dogs deemed unhealthy, aggressive, or posing a "threat to human and animal health" can be put down, with veterinarians handling the decision. Animal rights activists vehemently opposed this plan, fearing mass exterminations.

The Kocaeli provincial governorship expressed intentions to conduct an investigation into the Gebze incident. Haytap also announced plans to take legal action.

