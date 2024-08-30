- Discovered at construction site of a bridge in Koblenz: Explosive device identified

In Koblenz, at the Pfaffendorfer Bridge, a construction site, an American bomb from World War II was discovered. Temporarily, traffic was stopped for examination by the bomb disposal squad, as per the police's declaration. The halt was lifted around midday.

A gathering took place to strategize follow-up actions, the city of Koblenz revealed. The bomb is anticipated to be deactivated the following week. Construction progresses on the new Pfaffendorfer Bridge, situating itself close to the Electoral Palace.

The city officials urgentlynotified nearby residents about the emergency situation. Due to the presence of the bomb, any further work at the construction site has been temporarily suspended until the bomb is safely deactivated.

