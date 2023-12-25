Social affairs - Discounted or free food increasingly in demand

In 2023, an increasing number of people in Berlin were given cheap or free food - partly due to the rise in prices as a result of inflation. "We've never had anything like this year," said Wolfgang Büscher, spokesperson for the Arche children's aid project, to the German Press Agency. The organization spent around 300,000 euros on food, which was distributed on five major distribution dates at its headquarters in Hellersdorf. More than 1000 families came to the last event about three months ago. The Berliner Tafel has also been experiencing a significant increase in demand for some time.

In the meantime, the number of people receiving food from the 48 "Laib und Seele" distribution points has stabilized at a high level, according to a Tafel spokeswoman. Since the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine and inflation, the number of people receiving food has been around 75,000 per month. This is almost twice as many as in 2021, when there were only around 40,000 customers per month.

The food bank has also not yet closed eight pop-up distribution points, which were set up in spring 2022 and were actually only intended as an interim solution. In view of the enormous demand, they remain indispensable to this day.

Arche provides targeted support for families

At the Arche children's aid project, the days of large distribution dates are now over: "It was too much and not our core business," said Büscher. "In the end, people came from all over Berlin. We could no longer control it." However, the Arche continues to care for families whose children take advantage of leisure activities there. "There are families who receive food up to twice a month, otherwise as needed." They can choose what they need in the warehouse.

These include products that children are particularly happy about: sweets and chocolate and nut creams from well-known manufacturers, for example. "Denying that is theory," said Büscher. However, families are particularly burdened by the fact that previously inexpensive staple foods such as bread are still relatively expensive.

Tafel also supports social institutions

At the Tafel distribution points, people with a low monthly income can receive food, which is usually donated, for a contribution towards costs of one to two euros. Proof of need must be provided. The Tafel also currently supplies up to 400 social institutions such as homeless shelters and women's refuges with food. Around 91,000 people are reached in this way every month.

However, according to the food bank, the supply of goods has not grown as much as the demand: for many years, they have had a fairly stable 660 tons per month. What is donated has changed considerably, however: There is now less fruit and vegetables as well as dairy products, but more perishables, and in some cases goods such as hygiene products, cleaning products and diapers.

According to the organizers, one of the reasons for the decline in certain goods is that retailers are selling surplus food in so-called "rescue bags" containing fruit and vegetables at the end of the day. They also believe that retailers are improving their costing when purchasing goods and selling products at the end of their best-before date for longer.

More self-collection directly from businesses

The "Too Good To Go" app, which allows bakeries, snack bars and restaurants, for example, to sell their surplus goods more cheaply than usual, recorded nationwide growth in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to a spokeswoman. This applies to the number of partner businesses, registered users and surprise bags sold. Figures for Berlin alone were not initially available. By December 14, 2023 alone, 14.6 million surprise bags had been sold in Germany, compared to 10.5 million in the previous year as a whole, it said.

This development is partly due to a growing awareness of the issue of food waste, but rising food prices also play a role. The app sees itself as a complementary service to the food bank, as it offers household quantities and already prepared food flexibly and on a daily basis for self-collection. "The food banks have been doing important work for decades, but are often unable to accept all food for reasons of hygiene, logistics or staffing," explained the spokesperson.

Berlin food bank Arche

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de