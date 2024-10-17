Discontented worshippers assault military personnel and forcefully enter a church in Ukraine.

13:54 Zelensky Pushes for "Peace Through Strength" in Brussels Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking the backing of EU leaders for his strategy to gain the upper hand against Russia. In Brussels, Zelensky proposes a tactic of "peace through strength," urging Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US to sanction the deployment of appropriate missile systems in Ukraine.

13:25 Imprisoned American Citizen Allegedly Tormented in Russian Custody Recently convicted American citizen Stephen Hubbard, sentenced to six years and ten months for alleged mercenary activities in Ukraine, is reportedly being mistreated in Russian incarceration, claims a fellow inmate, Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychyko. Hubbard, 72, has reportedly been subjected to physical abuse, starvation, electric shocks, and forced sexual acts by Russian guards. A Moscow court passed the sentence earlier this month.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Experts Warn of Russian Ghost Fleet The so-called Russian ghost fleet is leaving environmental damage worldwide. An inquiry by "Politico" and SourceMaterial uncovered that Russian ships have caused significant spills in at least nine incidents over the years. This fleet, comprising over 600 vessels with unclear ownership, transports oil for Moscow. Many of these ships are old, poorly maintained, and uninsured, making it challenging to penalize them in the event of leaks or severe accidents. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard labels them "a serious threat" to marine ecosystems. Isaac Levi, Europe-Russia specialist and ghost fleet expert at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, cautions, "The environmental damage and the oil spill risk are extreme. It's a bomb ticking away."

12:23 Ukraine Requests International Aid to Deactivate Mine Zones Ukraine is making efforts to deactivate vast areas littered with landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) as soon as possible. The success of these initiatives relies on international cooperation, as stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko, speaking at an international conference on mine action in Lausanne, Switzerland. Also participating is Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Large areas of Ukraine are polluted with hundreds of thousands of mines, cluster munitions, and other ERW, left behind by both Russia and Ukraine in conflict zones.

11:58 Moscow's Response to the Triumph Plan Moscow keeps portraying its conflict in Ukraine as a success. It responds calmly to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's "triumph plan." Concurrently, critical voices are gaining momentum in Russia, with some, like detained ultranationalist Girkin, even characterizing it as a "strategic defeat," as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Expansion of Russian Presence at Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Production May Decline Ukrainian steel production might decrease significantly if Russian forces capture a critical coal mine near the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Reuters reports, citing Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association. The mine produces a specific type of coal essential for coke production, a vital ingredient in steelmaking. This is Ukraine's second-largest revenue source after agriculture. In the first eight months of 2024, metal exports were worth almost $2 billion, vital funds for maintaining Ukraine's economy.

11:05 Zelensky Travels to Brussels: "The Most Important Thing Now is More Protection for Ukraine Before Winter" As the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels approaches, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for extra funds to support his nation's "triumph plan." "The most crucial thing now is more protection for Ukraine before winter," Zelensky states in a video message from the plane to Brussels, posted on Telegram. The Ukrainian president plans to present his "triumph plan" to his EU counterparts today. "All European heads of state and government will learn about our need to reinforce our position," he explains. "We must put an end to this conflict equitably."

11:05 Australia to Provide Kiev with Multiple Abrams Tanks Australia has chosen to donate 49 of its aged Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles announces that the government will transfer the majority of its US-made M1A1 tanks, valued at around $150 million, to Ukraine - shortly after Kyiv made the request. In February, Marles had indicated this wasn't a priority for his government.

10:46 NATO Chief: Discussions with Moscow Only After Establishing DominanceNew NATO Chief Mark Rutte suggests that Ukraine should initiate dialogues with Russia only when they've achieved a position of dominance. "We're geared up, should the need arise in the long term," mentions Rutte prior to a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, which will see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's presence as well. "Naturally, we aspire to reach a stage where Ukraine can engage in negotiations with Russia from a position of dominance. Until such a time, Zelenskyy can expect our unwavering backing," Rutte added.

10:15 "Closest Tank Duel I've Ever Witnessed" - Ukrainian Tank Eliminates Russian Military TruckA Ukrainian tank reportedly destroyed an enemy vehicle in the Russian region of Kursk by a close proximity shot. Videos show the armored Russian vehicle receiving a shell hit from the Ukrainian tank's gun at an abnormal distance of just a few meters. A few seconds later, another Ukrainian tank fires at the remnants of the Russian military vehicle, according to a Forbes report. The Ukrainian squad consists of two T-64 or T-72 tanks belonging to Ukraine's 17th Tank Brigade. Ex-US General Mark Hertling described the incident as "the closest tank confrontation I've ever experienced."

09:52 Russian Airstrikes in Syria as Well: Ten Civilians KilledRussia is not confining its attacks to Ukraine. Russian airstrikes in northwestern Syria have reportedly resulted in the death of ten civilians and injuries to thirty others, according to reports received on Wednesday evening. Among the ten fatalities near Idlib was a child, disclosed the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The thirty injured included fourteen children, reported the observatory. According to the observatory, Russian planes hit a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on Idlib's outskirts.

09:24 Deputy Commander of a Special Unit in Moscow Region MurderedThe deputy commander of a Russian military special unit in the Moscow region was reportedly shot dead in his car. As per the independent Russian website "Important Stories," among others, an unidentified assailant opened fire at the 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. Klenkov had recently returned from Ukraine's conflict zone.

08:55 Russian Nationalist Sees "Military Defeat" in Offensive CampaignImprisoned Russian nationalist Igor Girkin predicts no victories for Russia in the conflict. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Girkin thinks that the offensive operations in the summer and autumn of this year have failed to meet their objectives. There's no likelihood of success before the imminent "mud season." Girkin even mentions a "strategic military defeat." According to Girkin, who is wanted internationally for Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive operation in Kharkiv has "stagnated," and the offensives in the Donetsk region have only managed to push back Ukrainian positions without breaching the front line. The Russians are estimated to require their reserves to defend against the Ukrainian assault in the Kursk region. According to Ukrainian sources, the Ukrainian defense has been successful, as it has effectively repelled Russian attacks with minimal territorial losses, launched strong counterattacks, preserved untapped reserves, and maintained military and societal morale.

08:23 Dozens of Russian Drones Over UkraineRussia has again bombarded Ukraine with numerous drone attacks. According to the Ukrainian military, they've shot down 22 out of 56 Russian drones in the night attack, with 27 drones likely being downed by electronic countermeasures. Five drones hit infrastructure in areas near the front, as reported by the military. Attacks on energy infrastructure are reported in the southern Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv. No casualties have been reported, but power disruptions have occurred in some areas.

07:55 SBU: Head of Ukrenergo Security Department ArrestedThe Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claims to have arrested one of the heads of state energy company Ukrenergo's security department. He's been accused of justifying Russia's invasion, doubting the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and sanctioning civilians' murder. He's also alleged to have disseminated information about the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo declared on Telegram that it has suspended one of its employees due to the incident: "Any statements supporting Russian aggression are unacceptable to the Ukrenergo team," it stated. Ukrenergo noted that nine of its employees have been killed during their work due to Russian attacks, and another eleven are at the front. If convicted, the suspect faces up to eight years in prison and asset seizure.

07:23 US Ambassador Dampens Zelensky's NATO Invitation DreamsAs per Voice of America, NATO currently has no plans for a short-term invitation to Ukraine, according to the US Ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith: "NATO's stance on this matter is unambiguous. We stated at the 75th anniversary summit this summer that Ukraine is on an unstoppable path to membership and that Ukraine will eventually join the alliance. However, NATO is not yet at a phase where it is discussing a quick invitation," Smith mentioned ahead of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented his "victory plan" in Kyiv, stressing Ukraine's NATO membership invitation as a main focus.

06:56 White House Sets New Date for Ramstein Meeting The United States has shifted the date of its Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to November and will conduct it online, as per the White House announcement. This decision follows a call between Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where proposed aid for Ukraine was discussed. Originally, the plan was to convene the Ukraine Contact Group meeting on October 12 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, but the event was postponed due to Hurricane "Milton". The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a multinational alliance led by the U.S., including 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members. Their last gathering at Ramstein, on September 6, was the 24th session since its formation in April 2022.

06:30 Israeli Forces Uncover Advanced Russian Weapons Israeli military forces have discovered advanced Russian weapons at Hezbollah militia bases in southern Lebanon, as per Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements to the French daily "Le Figaro". He claims only the Lebanese army is permitted to carry weapons south of the Litani River according to a 2006 UN resolution. However, Netanyahu said, Hezbollah has constructed numerous tunnels and hidden areas in this area, revealing recently found "state-of-the-art" Russian weapons.

06:02 Ukraine's Chilling Mine Clearance Stats A conference on mine clearance in Ukraine is being held today in Lausanne. As per the United Nations, Ukraine is the most heavily mined country worldwide. In a potential dangerous area twice the size of Bavaria, over 1,000 casualties have resulted from mines and unexploded ordnance since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. The casualty count includes 300 deaths, with 30 fatalities resulted in the current year alone. The efforts of over 2,100 deminers aim to render safe over 530,000 explosive items and survey over 1,500 square kilometers. The government has estimated that clearing the entire country would cost about 30 billion euros.

05:05 Ukrainian Air Alert Large sections of Ukraine have been under attack by Russian combat drones overnight, with air alerts issued in most regions. As of now, no damage reports have been made. Meanwhile, the Russian air defense in Bryansk has allegedly shot down three Ukrainian drones, as stated by Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram. No damage or injuries resulted from this incident.

01:45 Joint Ammunition Factory Proposal between Lithuania and Ukraine Lithuania and Ukraine have agreed to establish a joint ammunition factory, according to the Lithuanian Economy Ministry. The plant will produce RDX explosives, and construction is scheduled for next year in Lithuania.

00:04 Birmingham DHL Warehouse Explosion under Investigation British anti-terror police are examining a potential Russian sabotage link to a fire at a DHL warehouse in Birmingham, which occurred on July 22, 2022, with an explosion reportedly caused by an explosive device in a transported package. No injuries resulted from the incident, and a similar incident occurred at a DHL freight center in Leipzig, Germany, attracting the German Federal Prosecutor's Office's attention. Security sources suspect the incidents were part of a Russian-led operation.

23:01 Zelensky to Attend NATO Meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the NATO defense ministers' meeting on Thursday, as per a revised session agenda. Zelensky presented a "victory plan" today, which includes a formal invitation for NATO membership.

22:05 NATO Unaware of North Korean Presence at Front NATO Chief Mark Rutte refuses to confirm reports of North Koreans fighting alongside Russian soldiers in Ukraine. He finds these reports concerning. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Pyongyang on Sunday of sending personnel to Russia, where they were engaged in factory work and army training. Moscow denies these allegations.

21:23 Biden Announces New Aid Package for Kyiv The US has allocated a $425 million aid package for Ukraine, including military aid such as ammunition and armored vehicles, as per a statement from the White House. This was discussed between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

20:56 Zelensky Demands Russians Pay War Price Ukrainian President Zelensky aims to end the war with Ukrainian conditions by next year and presented his "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament. However, the Kremlin shows no interest in this proposal.

20:28 Ukrainian Prosecutors Accused of Buying Disability Status Ukrainian prosecutors in the western region of Chmelnytskyi are under investigation for allegedly paying for disability status to avoid military service. According to reports, they received disability pensions and even secured this status before the war started. The status makes them hard to dismiss and offers them promotional advantages.

19:58 Kremlin Targets Harmless Youth Trend A recent youth trend in Russia known as quadrobiking, where participants imitate animal behavior while dressing up as animals, has ignited controversy. The Kremlin and the Church consider it a corrupting influence of Western culture and the LGBTQ+ scene, calling for severe penalties.

